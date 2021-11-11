CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countries, cities, carmakers commit to end fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040

By Simon Jessop, William James
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive in the city centre, on the day of closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), during a polluted day in Beijing, China, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - (This November 10 story corrected to read Volvo Cars in bullet point, paragraphs 9 and 12)

A group of countries, companies and cities committed on Wednesday to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040, as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions and curb global warming.

But the world's top two carmakers, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), as well as major car markets China, the United States and Germany, did not sign up, highlighting the challenges in shifting to zero emissions.

The Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, unveiled at climate talks in the Scottish city, sees the groups pledge to "rapidly" accelerate the transition to low-carbon emission vehicles, aiming to green leading markets by 2035.

Headline signatories included Ford (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N), the world's second-most populous country India and major corporate purchasers of vehicles including Leaseplan, which rents 1.7 million cars in 30 countries.

Martin Kaiser, Executive Director of Greenpeace Germany, said the absence of the major economies and producers was "gravely concerning".

"To stop new fossil fuels, we need to cut off our dependency," he said. That means moving on from combustion engines towards electric vehicles and creating clean public transport networks without delay."

A German environment ministry spokesman said the country's government would not sign on Wednesday as it had not reached internal consensus on a "marginal aspect" of the pledge concerning whether fuels made from renewable energy but burned in a combustion engine could form part of the solution.

Cars, trucks, ships, buses and planes account for about a quarter of all global carbon emissions, data from the International Energy Agency showed, mostly from road vehicles.

Others who did sign up included Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST), Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz, China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) and Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of India's Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS).

Other countries signing up included New Zealand and Poland, joining a number of nations already committed to ensuring all new cars and vans are zero emission by 2040 or earlier, including Britain, host of the COP26 summit.

Among other leading companies and cities on board are ride-hailing company Uber (UBER.N) and food retailer Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), the South Korean capital Seoul and Brazil's Sao Paolo.

As countries look to agree a way to price carbon globally, Volvo Cars, which has already committed to going fully electric by 2030, said separately it would assume a carbon price of 1,000 Swedish crowns on all future projects. read more

CHINA

The commitment comes on a day dedicated to transport at the conference, where policymakers are looking to accelerate efforts to cap global warming by mid-century.

But the apparent unwillingness of China, the world's largest car market, and the United States - the world's largest economy and second-largest car market - to join the pledge raises questions about its effectiveness.

While the United States is not on board, key car-buying states like California and New York are.

An industry source said some carmakers are wary of the pledge because it commits them to a costly shift in technology, but lacks a similar commitment from governments to ensure that the necessary charging and grid infrastructure would be built.

The European Commission has proposed an effective ban on fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035, accompanied by a commitment to a charging infrastructure demanded by carmakers. read more

The world's No. 4 carmaker, Stellantis (STLA.MI), was also missing from Wednesday's pledge, as were Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T); Germany's BMW (BMWG.DE) and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS).

Reuters

Tesla climbs while other EV makers hit brakes after rally

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla (TSLA.O) climbed for a second day on Wednesday, gaining 4% after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold more of his shares, while other high-flying electric vehicle makers hit the brakes on a euphoric rally. Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O) tumbled 8%,...
ECONOMY
WTAJ

Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country, an investment he says will go a long way to curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs. Biden on Wednesday will visit a General Motors plant in Detroit that manufactures electric vehicles. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

The embarrassingly easy, tax-free way for Australia to cut the cost of electric cars

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to keep prices down. Without his party in power, “you’re going to see petrol prices go up, you’re going to see electricity prices go up”. There’s something practical he can do straight away to stop prices from rising. Apart from a home, a car is the most important purchase most Australians make. We typically hold on to our cars for six years, and most last many years longer. This means that when we buy a car we have to have an eye on the future, on what it will make sense to drive half a decade...
CARS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Strategies for reducing the fossil-fuel impact of electric vehicles

Contributed by Philip T. Krein, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Zhejiang University, China. The impact of electric transportation on pollution and reduced carbon emissions and fossil-fuel consumption is complicated. On the one hand, well-designed electric vehicles (EVs) use much less energy per mile than conventionally-fueled vehicles. For passenger cars, good all-electric designs use roughly a quarter of the energy per mile of gasoline cars, tracing back to the source. On the other hand, the emissions impact tends to be much more local, and depends on how electricity is generated in a region.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Climate summit ends with limited curbs on fossil fuels

WASHINGTON - After two weeks of around-the-clock negotiations, government officials left the COP26 conference in Glasgow Saturday with limited pledges to curb reliance on fossil fuels and no agreement on how to stop the world from breaching the temperature limit scientists say could wreak havoc on the planet. Instead, leaders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Countries Urged To Curb Fossil Fuels On COP26 Final Day

A draft statement of the COP26 summit Friday called on nations to ease their reliance on fossil fuels as talks entered their final hours without any sign of delivering the emissions cuts needed to limit global warming to 1.5C. After two weeks of round-the-clock negotiations, delegates produced a round-up of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. And China Don’t Join Pledge For Fossil Fuel Vehicle Phase-out

Several car manufacturers, large economies, and major cities around the world signed on Wednesday a declaration to work towards phasing out new car and van sales running on fossil fuels by 2040. But the pledge is far from global, despite signatories aiming to work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero-emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets. The declaration lacks the signatures of the world’s two biggest carmakers and major car markets such as the United States and China.
CARS
The Weather Channel

COP26 Highlights: Countries Pledge to Limit International Fossil Fuel Funding, Coal Use

Thursday was "energy day" at the international summit in Glasgow. Agreements were made to cut reliance on coal. Helsinki announced meat wouldn't be served at city functions. Several countries pledged to wean themselves off coal and an agreement was signed to end funding for international fossil fuel projects as the COP26 climate talks continued with a day focused on energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

20 countries agree to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

Glasgow [UK], November 5 (ANI): In a historic breakthrough, 20 countries on Thursday (local time) agreed to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad at the COP26 climate summit. Several countries had already agreed to phase out fossil fuels by ending international financing for coal, but this agreement is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia supports idea to increase coal supplies to China - Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia supports the idea of increasing coal supplies to China, Interfax quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday. China has ordered its miners to ramp up coal production as a record surge in the cost of natural gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German gas imports fall 4% in Jan-Sept, bill jumps 57%

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany imported 4% less natural gas in the first nine months of 2021 versus a year earlier, but its bill rose 57% as prices surged, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Wednesday. Tight gas supply has sent prices spiralling in Europe and elsewhere,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
