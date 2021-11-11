CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandridge Energy (SD) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.78

StreetInsider.com

Eltek Ltd (ELTK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.00

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eltek Ltd (ELTK) click...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.41

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ZTO Express (ZTO) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Suncoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Neutral

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne upgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $6.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AcelRx Pharma (ACRX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Acacia Research (ACTG) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.86

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, versus $0.32 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.58 million, versus $19.5 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Acacia...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) Reports Q3 EPS of ($0.32)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

FreightCar America (RAIL) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, versus $0.24 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.3 million, versus $25.2 million reported last year.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.84 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

