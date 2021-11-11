Sandridge Energy (SD) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.78

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO