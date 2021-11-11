CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media

By WCCO-TV Staff
 6 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prior Lake High School officials say an investigation is underway after a “serious and disturbing racist video” was posted to social media by students at the school.

In a letter sent to staff and families, Principal Dr. John Bezek said the video “goes against everything for which our school stands” and the school doesn’t tolerate racism or hate speech.

“We have launched an investigation into the students involved with the video and will take appropriate action,” Bezek said.

The principal said the school received several reports regarding the video Tuesday morning.

“Racist messages like the ones in the video create an environment that is hostile to learning. I want to assure students and staff that we are committed to their safety and emotional well-being,” Bezek said in the letter.

Bezek says student leaders will gather Tuesday afternoon and will be discussing ways to move forward.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community issued a statement on the video, saying that it involved a minor in their community. The tribe added that it “fully condemns” the minor’s comments.

“As a tribal nation, we are acutely aware of the destructive nature of racist thoughts and acts,” the statement said. “Our ancestors suffered from racist and genocidal government policies and acts for over two hundred years. We are still subjected to anti-Indian racism today. We are talking with our youth about our history and the genuine harm racist beliefs and comments cause.”

The tribal nation says that some of their members have been incorrectly identified as being immediate family members of the minor in the video and have received threats. The tribe is calling for the threats to stop, adding that all of them are being brought to the attention of Prior Lake police.

