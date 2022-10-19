ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

17 Christmas Gifts For Mom That You Haven’t Already Gotten For Her

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

They say Mom knows best , and they would be 100 percent correct. Your mom is there for you when you’re in a sticky situation, and on those days when you just need someone to vent to. She comforts you through thick and thin, but she also tells it like it is. There’s nobody else in the world who understands you as well as Mom does. And when you have someone so special in your life, it’s important to show them your gratitude .

One way to do that is by giving her thoughtful gifts for the holidays . Me, personally, I feel like I’ve exhausted all of my good ideas as I’ve gotten older. I’ve already wrapped my fair share of fuzzy slippers and printed a few cheesy photo albums. So, what’s next?

There’s an array of presents you likely haven’t already bought for your mom. Ones that are a little more creative and thoughtful, like a digital photo frame or a custom handmade portrait . Below, we’ve gathered the top holiday gifts that Mom will no doubt cherish and use all the time. If you’re running low on ideas, here are 17 incredible options that have your mom’s name written all over them.

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Ideas—But These Are The 10 Best Ones

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Paint Your Life is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Aura Carver Luxe Frame

We know moms love pictures of their family and friends, but printing and framing a bunch of images isn’t always that easy. Instead, level up with Aura’s Carver Luxe digital picture frame . You can upload images to the frame from anywhere and at any time. She won’t be able to take her eyes off of the precious memories you’ve carefully curated for her.

Buy: Aura Carver Luxe Frame $179

Paint Your Life Custom Handmade Portrait

Transform one of your favorite photos with Mom into a custom handmade portrait . Paint Your Life makes it easy, since you get to choose the image, size, style, artist and frame. There’s no need to gift your mom another photo album when you can give her a stunning piece of art that cherishes your precious memories with her. Don’t forget to use code STYLE70 at checkout for $70 off your purchase.



Paint Your Life Custom Portrait $199+

Buy Now

Artifact Uprising Photo Desk Calendar

If you’ve already given your mom several photo albums and want to try something new this year, give her a personalized photo calendar . She can display it on her desk to check the date, but she’ll also be reminded of her favorite memories with you.



Artifact Uprising Photo Desk Calendar $53.10 (was $59)

Buy Now

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers

Mom deserves only the best when it comes to staying comfy, and these sustainable sneakers will do just the trick. Their lightweight cushion technology and classic cap-toe design might turn these shoes into the only pair she walks out of the house in. We tried them ourselves and our feet can’t get enough of them , either.



Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers $98

Buy Now

Dagne Dover Medium Landon Carryall Duffle Bag

The cool jet-setting or gym-going mom will appreciate this Dagne Dover duffle bag . It’ll hold all of her essentials and keep them extra tidy.



Dagne Dover Medium Landon Carryall… $185

Buy Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Your tea-loving mom might already have a kettle she uses every day, but does she have one that also happens to be Kourtney Kardashian-approved? This electric kettle will help make Mom’s life so much easier in the morning, since all she has to do is turn it on, choose a temperature for her water, and wait for the built-in timer to let her know when she can start enjoying her tea.



Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck… $165

Buy Now

Mejuri Engravable Oval Necklace

For the jewelry collector mom, this oval necklace from Mejuri is the perfect reminder of your special bond. Add a personalized touch by monogramming her necklace with up to three characters.



Mejuri Engravable Oval Necklace $98

Buy Now

Our Table 6-quart Dutch Oven

Moms make the best home-cooked meals, so it seems like it’d be nearly impossible for your mom’s dishes to taste even better. Well, with this cast iron Dutch oven , you might have to think again. She’ll be using it all day every day because it can cook everything a Le Creuset one can, but at a fraction of the cost .



Our Table 6-quart Dutch Oven $50 (was $75)

Buy Now

Vinglacé Wine & Champagne Chiller

A wine and champagne bottle chiller is exactly the kind of gift your mom would never go out of the way to buy for herself. However, it can keep her fave bottle of bubbly chilled for hours on end, which is exactly why it’s a must-have for any wine-loving mom.



Vinglacé Wine & Champagne Chiller $89.98

Buy Now

Tula Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm

Mom might already have a go-to eye cream, but it’s probably not nearly as cooling and brightening as this one from Tula . It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles , but it also hydrates and makes eyes feel wide awake.



Tula Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm $32

Buy Now

Casper Weighted Blanket

Give her the gift of better sleep with this weighted blanket from Casper . It’ll help Mom take a nice breather and get some well-deserved relaxation.



Casper Weighted Blanket $99 ($169)

Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Mom probably already has a fave blanket, but does she have a Barefoot Dreams blanket ? Its coziness is unmatched and it comes in 11 chic colors.



Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket $147

Buy Now

Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag

In case your mom is in need of a new handbag, Tory Burch has exactly what she needs. The McGraw Bucket Bag can fit all of Mom’s everyday essentials. It’s also super stylish, and a purse you might end up stealing from her closet or buying one for yourself.



Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag $448

Buy Now

Smith & Cult Nail Polish

If your mom’s the type to switch up her nail color every week, get her some exciting and bold new nail polishes. Smith & Cult has the most luxe packaging, making it the perfect stocking stuffer for Mom.



Smith & Cult Nail Polish $18

Buy Now

Grove Collaborative Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser

It’s only fair that your mom gets the best treatment, and that includes helping her transform her home into a spa. This aromatherapy diffuser fits the bill with its minimalistic ceramic design and LED light features. With a dash of essential oil, she’ll be relaxed in no time.



Grove Collaborative Ultrasonic… $39.99

Buy Now

T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer

For the mom who’s been using the same hair dryer for as long as you can remember, gift her a brand new one that’ll give her the best hair in town. T3’s AireLuxe will dry her strands fast when she’s in a rush and won’t strip her hair of its natural moisture.



T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer $199.99

Buy Now

Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers

Mom can never have too many pairs of slippers, especially during the colder months. Donpapa’s memory foam slippers are great dupes for Ugg’s Scuffette slippers, which Hailey Bieber wears .



Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers $19.90+

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0crcs7ki00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

10 White Elephant Gift Ideas That Will No-Doubt Be A Hit At Any Holiday Party

Listen, getting gifts for somebody—whether you’re close with them or just acquaintances—is never not a stressful situation. Not only are you spending your hard-earned money on something that could potentially turn out to be a flop of a present, you’re putting in the effort to get someone an item that seemingly represents them. Oof, our anxiety is spiking just talking about it. Some of the hardest gifts to shop for are the ones that seem the simplest, too. For example, white elephant gift exchanges are quite literally supposed to be all fun and games, but finding something that fits within a pre-determined budget...
StyleCaster

Meghan Just Accused ‘Deal or No Deal’ of Telling Her to ‘Suck It In’ to Look Skinnier—She Felt Like a ‘Bimbo’

Grateful, but distressing. Meghan Markle recalled her time on Deal or No Deal on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex introduced her episode on “Bimbos” with Paris Hilton about what it was like to be a briefcase girl on the hit game show and how she felt reduced when she was on the show. Meghan remembered the time that she was on the show when she was trying to pursue acting while still in college. “I was still really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job that could pay my bills. I had income,...
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale While You Can

When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Abby Joseph

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands that Bride 'Return Gown' She Hates

How much say should an in-law have in a bride’s choice of wedding dress?. For a lot of women, they dream about their ideal wedding day many years before it takes place or they start planning it. People can get very wrapped up in the details of planning a wedding because they are so passionate about having the ‘perfect day’ realised.
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy