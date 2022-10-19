17 Christmas Gifts For Mom That You Haven’t Already Gotten For Her

They say Mom knows best , and they would be 100 percent correct. Your mom is there for you when you’re in a sticky situation, and on those days when you just need someone to vent to. She comforts you through thick and thin, but she also tells it like it is. There’s nobody else in the world who understands you as well as Mom does. And when you have someone so special in your life, it’s important to show them your gratitude .

One way to do that is by giving her thoughtful gifts for the holidays . Me, personally, I feel like I’ve exhausted all of my good ideas as I’ve gotten older. I’ve already wrapped my fair share of fuzzy slippers and printed a few cheesy photo albums. So, what’s next?

There’s an array of presents you likely haven’t already bought for your mom. Ones that are a little more creative and thoughtful, like a digital photo frame or a custom handmade portrait . Below, we’ve gathered the top holiday gifts that Mom will no doubt cherish and use all the time. If you’re running low on ideas, here are 17 incredible options that have your mom’s name written all over them.

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Ideas—But These Are The 10 Best Ones

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Paint Your Life is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Aura Carver Luxe Frame

We know moms love pictures of their family and friends, but printing and framing a bunch of images isn’t always that easy. Instead, level up with Aura’s Carver Luxe digital picture frame . You can upload images to the frame from anywhere and at any time. She won’t be able to take her eyes off of the precious memories you’ve carefully curated for her.

Buy: Aura Carver Luxe Frame $179

Paint Your Life Custom Handmade Portrait

Transform one of your favorite photos with Mom into a custom handmade portrait . Paint Your Life makes it easy, since you get to choose the image, size, style, artist and frame. There’s no need to gift your mom another photo album when you can give her a stunning piece of art that cherishes your precious memories with her. Don’t forget to use code STYLE70 at checkout for $70 off your purchase.

Artifact Uprising Photo Desk Calendar

If you’ve already given your mom several photo albums and want to try something new this year, give her a personalized photo calendar . She can display it on her desk to check the date, but she’ll also be reminded of her favorite memories with you.

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers

Mom deserves only the best when it comes to staying comfy, and these sustainable sneakers will do just the trick. Their lightweight cushion technology and classic cap-toe design might turn these shoes into the only pair she walks out of the house in. We tried them ourselves and our feet can’t get enough of them , either.

Dagne Dover Medium Landon Carryall Duffle Bag

The cool jet-setting or gym-going mom will appreciate this Dagne Dover duffle bag . It’ll hold all of her essentials and keep them extra tidy.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Your tea-loving mom might already have a kettle she uses every day, but does she have one that also happens to be Kourtney Kardashian-approved? This electric kettle will help make Mom’s life so much easier in the morning, since all she has to do is turn it on, choose a temperature for her water, and wait for the built-in timer to let her know when she can start enjoying her tea.

Mejuri Engravable Oval Necklace

For the jewelry collector mom, this oval necklace from Mejuri is the perfect reminder of your special bond. Add a personalized touch by monogramming her necklace with up to three characters.

Our Table 6-quart Dutch Oven

Moms make the best home-cooked meals, so it seems like it’d be nearly impossible for your mom’s dishes to taste even better. Well, with this cast iron Dutch oven , you might have to think again. She’ll be using it all day every day because it can cook everything a Le Creuset one can, but at a fraction of the cost .

Vinglacé Wine & Champagne Chiller

A wine and champagne bottle chiller is exactly the kind of gift your mom would never go out of the way to buy for herself. However, it can keep her fave bottle of bubbly chilled for hours on end, which is exactly why it’s a must-have for any wine-loving mom.

Tula Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm

Mom might already have a go-to eye cream, but it’s probably not nearly as cooling and brightening as this one from Tula . It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles , but it also hydrates and makes eyes feel wide awake.

Casper Weighted Blanket

Give her the gift of better sleep with this weighted blanket from Casper . It’ll help Mom take a nice breather and get some well-deserved relaxation.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Mom probably already has a fave blanket, but does she have a Barefoot Dreams blanket ? Its coziness is unmatched and it comes in 11 chic colors.

Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag

In case your mom is in need of a new handbag, Tory Burch has exactly what she needs. The McGraw Bucket Bag can fit all of Mom’s everyday essentials. It’s also super stylish, and a purse you might end up stealing from her closet or buying one for yourself.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish

If your mom’s the type to switch up her nail color every week, get her some exciting and bold new nail polishes. Smith & Cult has the most luxe packaging, making it the perfect stocking stuffer for Mom.

Grove Collaborative Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser

It’s only fair that your mom gets the best treatment, and that includes helping her transform her home into a spa. This aromatherapy diffuser fits the bill with its minimalistic ceramic design and LED light features. With a dash of essential oil, she’ll be relaxed in no time.

T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer

For the mom who’s been using the same hair dryer for as long as you can remember, gift her a brand new one that’ll give her the best hair in town. T3’s AireLuxe will dry her strands fast when she’s in a rush and won’t strip her hair of its natural moisture.

Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers

Mom can never have too many pairs of slippers, especially during the colder months. Donpapa’s memory foam slippers are great dupes for Ugg’s Scuffette slippers, which Hailey Bieber wears .