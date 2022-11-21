ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

All 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked by how much money they made at the global box office

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUh8T_0crcCH4500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8heP_0crcCH4500
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Marvel Studios

  • Marvel movies dominated the 2021 box office, but only "No Way Home" performed at pre-pandemic levels.
  • 2022 has seen more of a return to form for the franchise, most recently with "Wakanda Forever."
  • Insider ranked all 30 MCU movies by their global box office, according to IMDb Pro data.
  • In total, the MCU has earned more than $25 billion worldwide, making it the biggest movie franchise ever.
30. "The Incredible Hulk" (2008)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtlRV_0crcCH4500
"The Incredible Hulk" was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Universal Pictures

Worldwide box office : $264.7 million

Total domestic box office : $134.8 million

Domestic opening weekend : $55.4 million

Budget : $150 million

29. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyvGC_0crcCH4500
Chris Evans in "Captain America: The First Avenger."

Disney/Marvel

Worldwide box office : $370.6 million

Total domestic box office : $176.7 million

Domestic opening weekend : $65 million

Budget : $140 million

28. "Black Widow" (2021)*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6jjX_0crcCH4500
"Black Widow."

Disney/Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $379.6 million

Total domestic box office : $183.6 million

Domestic opening weekend : $80 million

Budget : $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic, and released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access

27. "Eternals" (2021)*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xkfco_0crcCH4500
Angelina Jolie as Thena in "Eternals."

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $402.06 million

Total domestic box office : $168.9 million

Domestic opening weekend : $71.3 million

Budget : $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

26. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021)*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQ6u0_0crcCH4500
Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office : $432.2 million

Total domestic box office : $224.5 million

Domestic opening weekend : $75.4 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

25. "Thor" (2011)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mv4eP_0crcCH4500
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Thor" (2011)

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $449.3 million

Total domestic box office : $181 million

Domestic opening weekend : $65.7 million

Budget : $150 million

24. "Ant-Man" (2015)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpdM8_0crcCH4500

Marvel

Worldwide box office : $519.3 million

Total domestic box office : $180.2 million

Domestic opening weekend : $57.2 million

Budget : $130 million

23. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhQQY_0crcCH4500
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office (so far) : $546.3 million

Total domestic box office (so far) : $288 million

Domestic opening weekend : $181.3 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

22. "Iron Man" (2008)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHTuF_0crcCH4500

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $585.8 million

Total domestic box office : $319 million

Domestic opening weekend : $98.6 million

Budget : $140 million

21. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WwuY_0crcCH4500

Marvel

Worldwide box office : $622.7 million

Total domestic box office : $216.7 million

Domestic opening weekend : $75.8 million

Budget : $162 million

20. "Iron Man 2" (2010)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HakS4_0crcCH4500

Marvel

Worldwide box office : $623.9 million

Total domestic box office : $312.4 million

Domestic opening weekend : $128.1 million

Budget : $200 million

19. "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vmpk_0crcCH4500
"Thor: The Dark World" was directed by Alan Taylor.

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $644.8 million

Total domestic box office : $206.4 million

Domestic opening weekend : $85.7 million

Budget : $170 million

18. "Doctor Strange" (2016)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7SPG_0crcCH4500

Marvel

Worldwide box office : $677.8 million

Total domestic box office : $232.6 million

Domestic opening weekend : $85 million

Budget : $165 million

17. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8dpY_0crcCH4500

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $714.4 million

Total domestic box office : $259.8 million

Domestic opening weekend : $95 million

Budget : $170 million

16. "Thor: Love and Thunder" (2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwwcg_0crcCH4500
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $760.9 million

Total domestic box office : $343.2 million

Domestic opening weekend : $144 million

Budget : $250 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

15. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3moF_0crcCH4500
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was directed by James Gunn.

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $773.4 million

Total domestic box office : $333.7 million

Domestic opening weekend : $94.3 million

Budget : $170 million

14. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPdev_0crcCH4500

Disney/Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $854 million

Total domestic box office : $315 million

Domestic opening weekend : $122.7 million

Budget : $180 million

13. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dZlp_0crcCH4500

Disney/Marvel

Worldwide box office : $863.8 million

Total domestic box office : $389.8 million

Domestic opening weekend : $146.5 million

Budget : $200 million

12. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hc3mP_0crcCH4500
"Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Marvel/Sony

Worldwide box office : $880.2 million

Total domestic box office : $334.2 million

Domestic opening weekend : $117 million

Budget : $175 million

11. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022)*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vM0B_0crcCH4500
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $955.8 million

Total domestic box office : $411.3 million

Domestic opening weekend : $187 million

Budget : $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

10. "Captain Marvel" (2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMTXm_0crcCH4500
"Captain Marvel" was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $1.128 billion

Total domestic box office : $426.8 million

Domestic opening weekend : $153.4 million

Budget : $160 million

9. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9Y01_0crcCH4500

Sony

Worldwide box office : $1.13 billion

Total domestic box office : $390.5 million

Domestic opening weekend : $92.6 million

Budget : $160 million

8. "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnkWJ_0crcCH4500
"Captain America: Civil War"

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $1.15 billion

Total domestic box office : $408 million

Domestic opening weekend : $179 million

Budget : $250 million

7. "Iron Man 3" (2013)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX4Jb_0crcCH4500
"Iron Man 3"

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $1.2 billion

Total domestic box office : $409 million

Domestic opening weekend : $174 million

Budget : $200 million

6. "Black Panther" (2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pmVg_0crcCH4500

Disney

Worldwide box office : $1.3 billion

Total domestic box office : $700 million

Domestic opening weekend : $202 million

Budget : $200 million

5. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxf2A_0crcCH4500

Marvel

Worldwide box office : $1.4 billion

Total domestic box office : $459 million

Domestic opening weekend : $191.3 million

Budget : $250 million

4. "The Avengers" (2012)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1rRB_0crcCH4500
"The Avengers."

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office : $1.5 billion

Total domestic box office : $623.4 million

Domestic opening weekend : $207.4 million

Budget : $220 million

3. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021)*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihi0d_0crcCH4500
Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Sony Pictures

Worldwide box office : $1.9 billion

Total domestic box office : $814 million

Domestic opening weekend : $260.14 million

Budget : $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

2. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMOqx_0crcCH4500

Disney

Worldwide box office : $2.05 billion

Total domestic box office : $678.8 million

Domestic opening weekend : $257.7 million

Budget : $321 million

1. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxJlB_0crcCH4500
"Avengers: Endgame"

Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office : $2.8 billion

Total domestic box office : $858.4 million

Domestic opening weekend : $357 million

Budget : $356 million

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"

The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
The Independent

Marvel can’t do sequels – Wakanda Forever is further proof

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives with a Hulk-smashing weight on its shoulders. Ryan Coogler’s just-released follow-up to the original Black Panther, from 2018, faces the daunting two-for-one challenge of both providing Marvel audiences with the visceral excitement they crave, while also honouring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.Boseman died from cancer in August 2020 – less than eight months before he was set to reprise the part of heroic T’Challa in the sequel. Hastily rewritten by Coogler, the film now walks a tricky tightrope. It must simultaneously function as homage to Boseman, and open up a new chapter for...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself

Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Business Insider

Business Insider

741K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy