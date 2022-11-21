All 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked by how much money they made at the global box office
- Marvel movies dominated the 2021 box office, but only "No Way Home" performed at pre-pandemic levels.
- 2022 has seen more of a return to form for the franchise, most recently with "Wakanda Forever."
- Insider ranked all 30 MCU movies by their global box office, according to IMDb Pro data.
- In total, the MCU has earned more than $25 billion worldwide, making it the biggest movie franchise ever.
Worldwide box office : $264.7 million
Total domestic box office : $134.8 million
Domestic opening weekend : $55.4 million
Budget : $150 million29. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
Worldwide box office : $370.6 million
Total domestic box office : $176.7 million
Domestic opening weekend : $65 million
Budget : $140 million28. "Black Widow" (2021)*
Worldwide box office : $379.6 million
Total domestic box office : $183.6 million
Domestic opening weekend : $80 million
Budget : $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic, and released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access27. "Eternals" (2021)*
Worldwide box office : $402.06 million
Total domestic box office : $168.9 million
Domestic opening weekend : $71.3 million
Budget : $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic26. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021)*
Worldwide box office : $432.2 million
Total domestic box office : $224.5 million
Domestic opening weekend : $75.4 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic25. "Thor" (2011)
Worldwide box office : $449.3 million
Total domestic box office : $181 million
Domestic opening weekend : $65.7 million
Budget : $150 million24. "Ant-Man" (2015)
Worldwide box office : $519.3 million
Total domestic box office : $180.2 million
Domestic opening weekend : $57.2 million
Budget : $130 million23. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022)
Worldwide box office (so far) : $546.3 million
Total domestic box office (so far) : $288 million
Domestic opening weekend : $181.3 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic22. "Iron Man" (2008)
Worldwide box office : $585.8 million
Total domestic box office : $319 million
Domestic opening weekend : $98.6 million
Budget : $140 million21. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)
Worldwide box office : $622.7 million
Total domestic box office : $216.7 million
Domestic opening weekend : $75.8 million
Budget : $162 million20. "Iron Man 2" (2010)
Worldwide box office : $623.9 million
Total domestic box office : $312.4 million
Domestic opening weekend : $128.1 million
Budget : $200 million19. "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)
Worldwide box office : $644.8 million
Total domestic box office : $206.4 million
Domestic opening weekend : $85.7 million
Budget : $170 million18. "Doctor Strange" (2016)
Worldwide box office : $677.8 million
Total domestic box office : $232.6 million
Domestic opening weekend : $85 million
Budget : $165 million17. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)
Worldwide box office : $714.4 million
Total domestic box office : $259.8 million
Domestic opening weekend : $95 million
Budget : $170 million16. "Thor: Love and Thunder" (2022)
Worldwide box office : $760.9 million
Total domestic box office : $343.2 million
Domestic opening weekend : $144 million
Budget : $250 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic15. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
Worldwide box office : $773.4 million
Total domestic box office : $333.7 million
Domestic opening weekend : $94.3 million
Budget : $170 million14. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)
Worldwide box office : $854 million
Total domestic box office : $315 million
Domestic opening weekend : $122.7 million
Budget : $180 million13. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
Worldwide box office : $863.8 million
Total domestic box office : $389.8 million
Domestic opening weekend : $146.5 million
Budget : $200 million12. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)
Worldwide box office : $880.2 million
Total domestic box office : $334.2 million
Domestic opening weekend : $117 million
Budget : $175 million11. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022)*
Worldwide box office : $955.8 million
Total domestic box office : $411.3 million
Domestic opening weekend : $187 million
Budget : $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic10. "Captain Marvel" (2019)
Worldwide box office : $1.128 billion
Total domestic box office : $426.8 million
Domestic opening weekend : $153.4 million
Budget : $160 million9. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)
Worldwide box office : $1.13 billion
Total domestic box office : $390.5 million
Domestic opening weekend : $92.6 million
Budget : $160 million8. "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
Worldwide box office : $1.15 billion
Total domestic box office : $408 million
Domestic opening weekend : $179 million
Budget : $250 million7. "Iron Man 3" (2013)
Worldwide box office : $1.2 billion
Total domestic box office : $409 million
Domestic opening weekend : $174 million
Budget : $200 million6. "Black Panther" (2018)
Worldwide box office : $1.3 billion
Total domestic box office : $700 million
Domestic opening weekend : $202 million
Budget : $200 million5. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)
Worldwide box office : $1.4 billion
Total domestic box office : $459 million
Domestic opening weekend : $191.3 million
Budget : $250 million4. "The Avengers" (2012)
Worldwide box office : $1.5 billion
Total domestic box office : $623.4 million
Domestic opening weekend : $207.4 million
Budget : $220 million3. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021)*
Worldwide box office : $1.9 billion
Total domestic box office : $814 million
Domestic opening weekend : $260.14 million
Budget : $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic2. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)
Worldwide box office : $2.05 billion
Total domestic box office : $678.8 million
Domestic opening weekend : $257.7 million
Budget : $321 million1. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019)
Worldwide box office : $2.8 billion
Total domestic box office : $858.4 million
Domestic opening weekend : $357 million
Budget : $356 millionRead the original article on Business Insider
