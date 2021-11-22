ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Announces $300M Share Buyback; Declares $0.50 Dividend

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the commencement of a regular quarterly cash dividend and declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per Class A and Class B common share...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Income of RMB 76.3M

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) reported Q3 adjusted income of RMB 76.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB437.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Frontline (FRO) Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.18/sh

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $1.36 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.54). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $586.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kohl's (KSS) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.04, Raises FY Guidance

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $1.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Box (BOX) option prices bid into quarter results

Box (NYSE: BOX) December 24 straddle priced for a move of +/- 10.5% into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 30.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AutoZone (AZO) Authorizes Additional $1.5B Stock Repurchase

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), today announced its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.5 billion of the Company's common stock in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program. Since the inception of the repurchase program in 1998, and including the above amount, AutoZone's Board of Directors has authorized $27.65 billion in share repurchases.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Guess? (GES) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offes Outlook

Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $611.3 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Arhaus Inc (ARHS ) at Equalweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman initiates coverage on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS ) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $12.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Arhaus Inc click here. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Jumia Technologies (JMIA ) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Luke Holbrook downgraded Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA ) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Best Buy (BBY) Stock Falls Sharply on Weak Guidance

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are down 12% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported a weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday season. Best Buy reported Q3 EPS of $2.08 to top the analyst estimate of $1.90....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane initiates coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) with a Overweight rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

