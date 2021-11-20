Los Angeles Lakers schedule and predictions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers schedule today: Sunday, November 21

Game Time (EST) TV
@ Detroit Pistons 6:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
  • Point spread: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/under: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Lakers 108, Pistons 97

Now that LeBron James has returned to the lineup, the Lakers should be able to cruise past the Detroit Pistons. No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has been playing better as of late, scoring in the double digits each of his past four games, but as a team, the Pistons allow 107.6 points per game. While Cunningham is steadily improving, the Lakers will be motivated to squash their current three-game losing streak as they travel to Detroit.

Los Angeles Lakers roster and stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNbAP_0crTALfk00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 8-9, 9th in Western Conference
  • Offense: 9th in scoring, 25th in rating
  • Defense: 29th in scoring, 19th in rating
  • Sportsnaut defensive ranking: 26th

Los Angeles Lakers depth chart

  • Guard: Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Nunn (injured)
  • Guard: Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Austin Reeves, Avery Bradley
  • Forward: LeBron James, Wayne Ellington
  • Forward: Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza (injured)
  • Center: DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard

The Lakers currently have two players sidelined to injury. While they finally got LBJ back in the lineup after missing eight games, two new offseason additions in that of Nunn and Ariza are still sidelined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41D5vV_0crTALfk00
Los Angeles Lakers schedule: Remaining November games

Date Opponent Time (EST) TV
Tuesday, Nov. 23 @ Knicks 7:30 PM TNT, Spectrum SportsNet
Wednesday, Nov. 24 @ Pacers 7:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Friday, Nov. 26 vs Kings 10:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Sunday, Nov. 28 vs Pistons 9:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Tuesday, Nov. 30 @ Kings 10:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet

The Los Angeles Lakers schedule for November includes what promises to be a difficult east coast road trip, starting Nov. 17 against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. It concludes with back-to-backs against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers before Los Angeles returns home for a two-game set.

As expected, the Lakers will be heavily featured on national television as the season progresses. Starting in December, they have 33 nationally-televised broadcasts. That includes seven consecutive in February, starting and ending with games against the Golden State Warriors on ABC.

Six of the Lakers’ final seven regular-season games are also going to be nationally televised with their April 7 outing against Golden State on TNT. This could end up deciding the Pacific Division race after the two battled in the play-in tournament a season ago.

Los Angeles Lakers schedule results

Date Game Game info Record
Tuesday, Oct. 19 Warriors 121, Lakers 114 WATCH 0-1
Friday, Oct. 22 Suns 115, Lakers 105 WATCH 0-2
Sunday, Oct. 24 Lakers 121, Grizzlies 118 WATCH 1-2
Tuesday, Oct. 26 Lakers 125, Spurs 121 (OT) WATCH 2-2
Wednesday, Oct. 27 Thunder 123, Lakers 115 WATCH 2-3
Friday, Oct. 29 Lakers 113, Cavaliers 101 WATCH 3-3
Sunday, Oct. 31 Lakers 95, Rockets 85 WATCH 4-3
Tuesday, Nov. 2 Lakers 119, Rockets 117 WATCH 5-3
Thursday, Nov. 4 Thunder 107, Lakers 104 WATCH 5-4
Saturday, Nov. 6 Blazers 105, Lakers 90 WATCH 5-5
Monday, Nov. 8 Lakers 126, Hornets 123 (OT) WATCH 6-5
Wednesday, Nov. 10 Lakers 120, Heat 117 (OT) WATCH 7-5
Friday, Nov. 12 Timberwolves 107, Lakers 83 WATCH 7-6
Sunday, Nov. 14 Lakers 114, Spurs 106 WATCH 8-6
Monday, Nov. 15 Bulls 121, Lakers 103 WATCH 8-7
Wednesday, Nov. 17 Bucks 109, Lakers 102 WATCH 8-8
Friday, Nov. 19 Celtics 130, Lakers 108 WATCH 8-9

Click here for more information on the Los Angeles Lakers schedule and what to expect for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season as a whole.

