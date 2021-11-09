ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National HBCU Football Rankings 11.8.21

By Donovan Dooley
 8 days ago

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty

H BCU Football is one of the most important parts of Black college culture. The pride that exudes from your team having a successful season can empower trash talk amongst your friends for a full 365 days.

Everyone wants that title of being considered the best HBCU program in the sport. But sadly, everyone can’t have it.

After watching nearly a full season of spirited HBCU football, we have decided to rank the top teams and measure them against each other.

Here are our National HBCU Football rankings.

*These rankings will be updated weekly until the final games are played on both the D1 & D2 level*

  1. Alabama A&M

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are a talented offensive team that can score on anyone and they’ve rattled off two straight wins where they dropped 42 points in back-to-back weeks. Aqeel Glass is arguably the best quarterback in HBCU football and he threw for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns this weekend. Also, wide receiver Dee Anderson caught three touchdown passes on Saturday which brings his total touchdown receptions to 11 on the season. He’s currently tied for the national lead.

  1. Savannah State

Savannah State had a great regular season this year. They finished 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the SIAC. They dominated nearly every opponent on their schedule until they were routed by Albany State. They finished the regular season with the second-best overall in the conference and proved that they are a power in the SIAC.

  1. Norfolk State

Despite the loss to North Carolina Central on Saturday, Norfolk State still has everything to play for to finish their season with only one loss in conference. The 38-36 thrilling loss in Durham could be a blip on the radar for the Spartans if they play well in the last two weeks of the season. Assuming that Norfolk State will take care of business against Delaware State next week, it will set up a colossal matchup with South Carolina State in two weeks that could decide the MEAC championship and who goes to the Celebration Bowl .

  1. South Carolina State

South Carolina State is 4-0 in the MEAC and has been one of the most consistent teams in HBCU football over the last few weeks. Since getting spanked by FAMU in early October, South Carolina State has rattled off four straight wins and has their eyes on a Celebration Bowl berth. They have two big games coming up against North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State that will decide the fate of their season.

  1. Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State finished the season undefeated in the CIAA and will play Bowie State for the CIAA crown this weekend. Fayetteville State has taken care of their business week to week in route to a 7-0 record in conference and an 8-1 record overall. They’ve shown that they can win ugly and they can also smack teams by close to 30 points if push comes to shove. They are the CIAA Southern division champions and they deserve their respect.

  1. Albany State

Albany State is undefeated in the SIAC and has the best overall record in the conference. They have been one of the most consistent teams in all of HBCU this season. In their biggest test of the year, they smacked Savannah State 30-0 earlier in the season. They just obliterated their arch-rival Fort Valley State 57-0. Albany State will get a chance to capture the SIAC crown this Saturday.

  1. Florida A&M

Ever since the loss to Jackson State to begin the season, head coach Willie Simmons has the Rattlers clicking on all cylinders. They’ve had impressive wins against Alabama A&M and South Carolina State. They’ve also found a way to start putting points on the board which is something that they struggled with early in the season. They still have an outside shot to play for the SWAC championship but they’ll need Jackson State to collapse in the next few weeks.

  1. Prairie View A&M

Prairie View is undefeated in conference play in the SWAC and they also have a 7-1 overall record. They are currently on a 6 game win streak and are coming into the end of the season hot. They only need to win one of their last two remaining conference games to capture the SWAC West crown.

  1. Jackson State

Deion Sanders’ squad is arguably the best team in all of HBCU football. After struggling in their matchup versus FAMU in Miami, Jackson State has seemingly taken control over D1 HBCU football. Shedeur Sanders is becoming a force at the quarterback position in his freshman season. He just threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday against Texas Southern.

  1. Bowie State

Bowie State has been the most dominant team in all of HBCU football this season. They’ve won nearly every conference game they’ve played by at least two scores. The only team that has finished the game within 7 points of Bowie State was Virginia State in mid-October. The Bulldogs literally just beat down Elizabeth City State by 73 points. Bowie State will have an opportunity to capture a CIAA crown on Saturday when they take on Fayetteville State.

