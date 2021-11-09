CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

So long, skiing? Study says Cascades could have no snowpack in 50 years

By Chuck Thompson
Columbia Insight
Columbia Insight
 3 days ago

New research projects there will be so little snow in the Cascades that winter recreation—among other things—will be dramatically altered

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gM2M_0crN1MGt00

Wintertime blues? This photo of USFS geologist Tim DeRoo (left) on Mt. Hood was taken in summer. Researchers believe someday the Cascades might not look so different in winter. Photo: Jurgenhessphotography.com

By Keely Chalmers, KGW News. November 9, 2021. Excited for the ski season? Savor it while you can. A new study led by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory suggests there might not be enough snow to ski on Mt. Hood in 50 years. In fact, the Cascades might have no snowpack at all by 2070. “Coastal mountain ranges such as the Cascades may face more amplified losses,” said Dr. Alan Rhoades, a researcher who was part of the study. After analyzing snowpack data and projected temperature rise, he found peak annual snowpack in the Cascades could decrease by about 25% in the next 30 years. And by the end of the century? “We found that low to no snow might occur in the next 35 to 60 years,” Rhoades said. “Low to no snow implies that there’s going to be dramatic impacts for our water supply.”
MORE: Less snow is the new norm. That’s trouble for farmers The snow simply can’t compete with rising temperatures. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnIut_0crN1MGt00

Tracking snowpack: Mt. Hood Meadows Nordic Ski Area. Photo: Jurgenhessphotography.com

“It’s just the freezing point of water is non-negotiable … as we continue to warm more and more, we can’t have below-freezing conditions be maintained for long periods of time,” Rhoades said. In the decades to come, ski seasons will become increasingly shorter. Resorts will have to rely more on artificial snow, which is energy intensive and costly. “Then eventually if it gets warm enough, it’s just virtually impossible to keep, you know, producing artificial snow to meet to meet skier needs … so yeah, in some regions, at maybe lower elevations, those ski resorts would likely be pretty dramatically impacted.” Rhoades hopes his research will shine the spotlight on snowpack as an impact of climate change is that just as important a sea-level rise, wildfires and extreme weather events. His goal is to help identify ways managers might be able to overcome snow loss, find ways to mitigate it and prepare for a warmer, less snowy future.
Columbia Insight is publishing this story as part of the AP StoryShare program, which allows newsrooms and publishing partners to republish each other’s stories and photos.

The post So long, skiing? Study says Cascades could have no snowpack in 50 years appeared first on Columbia Insight .

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The controversial passes that could make or break ski holidays

A crowd is gathering outside the Fernerhaus self-service restaurant, halfway up the Hintertux Glacier in Austria. At the door, two harried-looking members of staff are scanning grünen passes – green passes or Covid vaccination certificates – as quickly as they can. They’re inking each visitor’s wrist with a rubber stamp, nightclub-style, which will grant them rapid re-entry, but it’s busy. Hintertux is one of the few resorts in the world that’s open in the pre-season period, and professionals flock from as far afield as Kazakhstan to train here. On a sunny Sunday, when legions of local skiers join them on the lifts, there’s only so much the staff can do to prevent an increasingly-impatient queue from forming.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Brace for a wild winter in Washington, but it’s no thrill for snow lovers

After our second-warmest October on record, the first week of November delivered a chill, offering a taste of the inevitable. Winter officially starts in just three weeks (using the Dec. 1 meteorological definition), and it’s time for our annual seasonal outlook. We’re forecasting a volatile winter with big temperature swings....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic Skiing#Ski Resorts#Cascades#Usfs#Kgw News
The Independent

‘Cannibal’ solar storms are heading towards the Earth - and could take down satellites, power lines, and the internet

Solar storms ‘cannibalising’ one another will happen over next four years as the Sun exhibits more extreme activity, scientists predict.Over the past week a series of geomagnetic storms struck the Earth as the Sun starts its new solar cycle, which takes place every 11 years and will reach its peak in 2025.A series of coronal mass ejections – which involve the emis­sion of electrically charged matter and accompany­ing magnetic field into space – hit the Earth over the last week, following a major solar flare on Halloween.Occasionally, these ejections can happen so frequently that later ones travel faster than...
ASTRONOMY
KWQC

Skiing and so much more at Snowstar

ANDALUSIA, IL (KWQC) -It’s time to gear up for winter sports. There’s a special place to do that in the Quad Cities area and it has been open for nearly 40 years. PSL features Snowstar in Andalusia with Mike Benhardt and Rod Leatherman from the facility to talk about all the wintry sports fun that can be explored on their snowy peaks. Learn more about skiing, snowboarding, ski biking, and the terrain park.
ANDALUSIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
wataugaonline.com

Why did the leaf color & trees holding leaves last so long this year?

It was hard not to notice the fall leaves this year. But to be more specific the leaves, both in the unusual vibrant colors for some trees and how long many trees held their leaves. There's been a lot of photos shared, especially within the WataugaOnline social media outlets and...
BOONE, NC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

There have been so many Atlantic storms this year, forecasters have run out of names

Ana arrived in May. And now, Wanda has formed. But that's the end of this year's list of names for Atlantic hurricanes, thanks to a particularly active 2021 hurricane season. In a typical year, there are names to spare by the time of the official end of hurricane season on Nov. 30. This year is only the third hurricane season meteorologists have been left with no names to spare: there was 2005 — the year of Hurricane Katrina — and last year, with its record-breaking 30 named storms.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
MindBodyGreen

Where To Put Your Houseplants So They Stay Healthy All Year Long

In the Northern Hemisphere, the time has come to get our greenery collections ready for the winter ahead. The first order of business: finding each one a spot where it can thrive through dimmer days and chillier conditions. You'll want to avoid pressing your plants against drafty, frigid windows or...
GARDENING
AFP

Amazon birds becoming smaller, longer-winged due to climate change

Even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity are being impacted by climate change, according to new research. Hotter, drier conditions over the past four decades are decreasing the body size of the rainforest's birds while increasing their wingspans, a study published in the journal Science Advances said Friday. The changes are thought to be a response to nutritional and physiological challenges, especially during the June to November dry season. "The biggest takeaway for me is that this is happening far from direct human disturbance, such as deforestation, in the heart of the world's biggest rainforest," Vitek Jirinec, an ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center and the paper's lead author told AFP.
ANIMALS
Columbia Insight

Columbia Insight

Hood River, OR
177
Followers
167
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia Insight is a 501c3 organization based in the Columbia River Gorge. We are an online, nonprofit publication and a regional news source for communities throughout the Columbia River Basin. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and foster a sense of community around environmental issues affecting the Basin by publishing original, fair and balanced journalism that tells the untold stories of the region.

 https://columbiainsight.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy