If you've ever taken a kid trick-or-treating, you know that the best house is the one you see all of the parents leaving with an ice cold beer. We decided we need to normalize this. If you're buying candy for the kids, the least you could do is buy some beer for the parents who absolutely need it. I mean, chances are you're going to be sitting there drinking anyway, why not share the love, man?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 16 DAYS AGO