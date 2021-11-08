New industry promises high-paying jobs

From a plant in Johnston County, AdvanceTEC will design and build clean rooms like this one.

SMITHFIELD — AdvanceTEC, a company that designs and builds clean rooms, will open a plant in Johnston County.

But the company’s building between Smithfield and Clayton will have room for a second industry, creating the “spec building” space that Johnston leaders have long said the county needs.

“We have missed out on over five projects in the past month alone because we do not have product,” Chris Johnson, the county’s director of economic development, told Johnston commissioners on Nov. 1.

AdvanceTEC, based in Richmond, Virginia, will use about 30,000 square feet in the 100,000-square-foot building.

“So it’s our hope that this 70,000 square feet will be an attractive location for future opportunities to grow jobs and investment,” Johnson said.

Of course, AdvanceTEC has no guarantee that it will find a tenant for the space, which is why Johnston taxpayers will guarantee the company rental income for up to two years. Last week, the county put that income at roughly $11,000 a month.

Jennifer Slusser is the county’s attorney. “Our experience leads us to believe that having this space ready for an opportunity for expansion or new investment, and it is our hope that this obligation of the county ... will be short-lived,” she said.

As for AdvanceTEC itself, the company will create at least 25 jobs paying an average wage of $125,000 a year.

“That’s almost triple the average salary our Johnston County residents have today,” Johnson said.

“I’m tremendously excited about this,” he added. “This is a locally owned small business based out of Richmond that has selected Johnston County. They could have settled anywhere in the Triangle region, or they could have made this investment in Richmond.”

AdvanceTEC has done work in Johnston for Gifols and Novo Nordisk, and many of its clients are in the Triangle. But Johnston had competition for the company’s new plant.

“This was a competitive evaluation for us,” said Bryan Phelan, AdvanceTEC’s managing partner.

Incentives, including the rental income guarantee, made a difference, he said. “I would tell you that the incentives were what changed our sense of thinking in going from the original 32,000 square feet to the 98,000-plus square feet,” Phelan said.

“We would like to move forward with that project on that grander scale and take ourselves and Johnston County hopefully to the next level,” he added.

The county’s agreement with AdvanceTEC requires the building to be ready by December of next year.