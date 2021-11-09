IRS Appeals to stay virtual for time being

The Internal Revenue Service’s Office of Appeals is working on resuming in-person meetings, but is sticking with virtual meetings for the moment. Leaders from the service shared Appeals’ plans at a recent meeting of government officials with practitioner groups, according to Stephen Mankowski, tax chair of the National Conference of CPA...
Yesterday, on 10th November 2021, the news came out that people who are having more than six hundred dollars in their bank accounts should get an alert as IRS would start tracking their bank transactions. The recent proposal regarding this news has caused a lot of controversies. All the lawmakers...
The Internal Revenue Service is going to have a hard time ensuring compliance with the rules for opportunity zones, since much of the data is unavailable, according to a new report, even as a key deadline for the program is ending in December. The report, released Monday by the Government...
The backlog of unprocessed tax returns at the Internal Revenue Service has prompted the Taxpayer Advocate Service to reject requests for assistance where the only issue involves amended returns through the end of the year. National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, who runs the Taxpayer Advocate Service at the IRS, announced...
The Internal Revenue Service’s recent move to set new requirements for claiming refunds on research tax credits is provoking an uproar among tax professionals. Last month, the IRS released a September memorandum from its Office of Chief Counsel essentially saying it wants more detailed information about all the business components for which the research credit claims relate for that year (see story). For each business component, companies will need to identify all the research activities they’ve performed and name the individuals who performed each research activity, along with the information each individual sought to discover. Refund claims for the research and development credit will also need to detail the total qualified employee wage expenses, total qualified supply expenses, and total qualified contract research expenses for the claim year, using Form 6765.
On Monday, a fresh stimulus check will be deposited into the bank accounts of tens of millions of Americans. We'll go over all you need to know about the last Child Tax Credit payments in this post, including when they'll arrive and more. What is the most crucial information concerning...
During the month November, the IRS might surprise you with a deposit or an extra refund check for your 2020 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service has sent 430,000 refunds totaling more than $510 million to people who overpaid on taxes related to their unemployment benefits in 2020. People who received...
Infrastructure and crypto; how pros would tackle tax policy; withholdings and non-resident employees; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers. Taxable Talk (http://www.taxabletalk.com/): An “evergreen post” indeed: “IRS Sending Erroneous Balance Due Notices.”. Taxbuzz (https://www.taxbuzz.com/blog): In the latest chat, tax pros across the country tell what they would do...
The IRS announced on Tuesday that it has updated its 2021 Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Advance Child Tax Credit Frequently Asked Questions. The IRS added another question -- No. 17 to Topic A: General...
The IRS has announced federal income tax brackets for 2022. The seven tax rates themselves are unchanged, but income limits for each bracket have been adjusted for inflation, according to CNBC. The 2022 tax brackets affect taxes that will be filed in 2023, CNBC said. You can view the 2021...
On Wednesday, the IRS announced that it would be adjusting tax brackets for the 2022 tax year to account for inflation. That means that people who were previously in higher tax brackets may have moved...
The virtual annual meeting of shareholders in housing cooperatives – a stopgap spawned by the coronavirus pandemic – gained such widespread popularity that Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law making 100% virtual meetings legal, effective immediately. “We love it,” says Ken Jacobs, a partner at the law firm Smith,...
Tax compliance and reporting software developer Zenwork announced that it has raised $163 million in funding. The company plans to use the money to speed up product innovation and meet growing customer demand. Zenwork’s Tax1099 automates the e-filing and delivery of IRS and state tax forms like 1099s and W-2s,...
The Internal Revenue Service has made the announcement of annual inflation adjustments for the fiscal year 2022, which means the new tax-rate schedules and tax tables and inflation adjustments for multiple tax breaks. Maximum figures are higher in comparison to recent years due to higher inflation. These changes, for the...
The Internal Revenue Service is adjusting tax brackets for the 2022 tax year, which culminates on Tax Day, Friday, April 15, 2022. The IRS isn't changing the percentages people will pay in the various...
As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
