IRS Appeals to stay virtual for time being

By Roger Russell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internal Revenue Service’s Office of Appeals is working on resuming in-person meetings, but is sticking with virtual meetings for the moment. Leaders from the service shared Appeals’ plans at a recent meeting of government officials with practitioner groups, according to Stephen Mankowski, tax chair of the National Conference of CPA...

