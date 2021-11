PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fight over masking in schools just got more complicated. Some districts decided to take matters into their own hands because of Wednesday’s legal back-and-forth, but other districts said the guidance is clear. Either way, it’s leaving parents and children caught in the middle. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked both school districts and parents how they’re maneuvering the confusion. “This is tough stuff. It’s been a horrible two days,” said Dr. Randal Lutz, the superintendent of the Baldwin-Whitehall School District. “The fact that the mandate was shut down yesterday and we’re still being forced to send them in masks, it’s just ridiculous,”...

BALDWIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO