CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telecom Italia: Looking for the Right Connections

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) board members will face off this Thursday over plans to reorganise Italy's biggest telecoms group and extract value from its main network assets as top investor Vivendi challenges TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi. Under pressure to raise cash after two profit warnings in three...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Vivendi Sees Current Telecom Italia CEO as Short Term Solution, Sources Say

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi sees the current CEO of the former phone monopoly as a short-term solution given the company's problems, two sources close the French media giant said on Friday. TIM Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi survived a boardroom showdown on Thursday at a meeting sought by...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Under-Fire Telecom Italia CEO Survives Board Showdown

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi survived a boardroom showdown on Thursday at a meeting sought by top investor Vivendi following two profit warnings in three months at Italy's former phone monopoly. Vivendi has called into question Gubitosi's role and sources close to the matter had said...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

KKR eyes further investment in Telecom Italia’s fixed-line assets-sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Private equity firm KKR is eyeing a further investment in Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network as Italy’s main telecoms group weighs options for its assets in an effort to appease top investor Vivendi, three source close to the matter said. Telecom Italia’s (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi is under...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Telecom Italia Open to Ceding Control of Grid in Open Fiber Deal

CEO shifts plan in bid to address concerns from Rome, Brussels. Company is also under heavy pressure from top investor Vivendi. network in a bid to revive an on-again, off-again deal with rival. Open Fiber SpA. and extract value from the company’s multi-billion euro network, its most valuable asset, people...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Advanced Television

Telefónica, Telecom Italia, Claro invest in Brazil 5G

Spanish operator Telefónica was one of the big winners in the 5G auction in Brazil, being granted with six lots of spectrum to operate across the country. The company will pay €150 million for the spectrum, and will operate several lots of 80MHz in the 350GHz band, keys in the development of 5G, in direct competition with Claro and Telecom Italia.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Vivendi pushes for bigger role in Telecom Italia in challenge to CEO -sources

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s top investor Vivendi wants to play a bigger role at Italy’s largest telecoms group, calling into question the position of CEO Luigi Gubitosi after two profit warnings in the span of months, two sources close to the matter said. French media giant Vivendi, which holds...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Vivendi seeks clarity over Telecom Italia strategy

Telecom Italia’s board was reportedly ordered to hold an extraordinary meeting by its largest shareholder Vivendi, following a cut in its 2021 guidance. Bloomberg reported investors were stunned by Telecom Italia’s decision to cut its core profit guidance and Vivendi is now seeking clarity on CEO Luigi Gubitosi’s plans to turnaround the operator’s fortunes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom Italia#Telecoms#Kkr#Milan#Reuters#Italian#Cdp#Iliad#Vodafone#Fastweb#Treasury#Open Fiber
US News and World Report

Tesla's Musk Sold Another $1.2 Billion of Stock on Nov. 12-Filing

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold 1.2 million shares held by his trust on Nov. 12 for more than $1.2 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Friday, adding to the multi-billion dollar list of sales reported this week. (Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Confident of Not Defaulting on Its Debt, Says Finance Minister

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is confident of not defaulting on its debt repayments and will work on gradually improving the quality of its foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Saturday, a day after presenting the 2022 annual budget. The government will reduce its budget deficit to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
US News and World Report

Britain Drafts COP26 Plan to Make Sure Promised Climate Cash Arrives

GLASGOW (Reuters) -The British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate talks published a proposal on Saturday to make sure rich countries deliver climate finance to the world's poorest nations in future years, after past promises remain unfulfilled. Finance has proved one of the toughest issues https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/climate-finance-could-make-or-break-cop26-summit-heres-why-2021-11-01 to solve at the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) shaved its forecast for airplane demand by 0.5% compared with pre-pandemic projections on Saturday, offset by a brighter outlook for freighters as the world's largest jetmakers fight for inaugural sales of large new cargo planes. Airbus issued new long-term demand forecasts on the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Lulu's Fashion Lounge shares slide 18% in trading debut

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares slid 18% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offernig priced at $16, the low end of its proposed range of $16 to $19. The online fast-fashion retailer sold 5.75 million shares, raising $92 million. Shares started trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "LVLU." In its prospectus, the Chico, Calif.-based company said it has been profitable this year and that one of its strengths is the ability to use "data to optimize almost all elements of our business," including product creation. Lulu's listed revenue of $54.5 million in the three months ended on Sept. 27, 2020, compared to estimated revenue between $104.5 million and $106.2 million for the three months ended on Oct. 3, 2021. It listed profit of $377,000 for the year-ago period and estimated profit between $3.3 million and $3.9 million for the current-year period. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and BofA Securities acted as lead underwriters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy