Have you returned to the office only to find so many colleagues have moved on that it seems a different place to the one you left?. The pandemic caused many people to consider their priorities and how they might go about making changes that would allow them to live more in line with those priorities – for example, moving from the city to the country or breaking longstanding habits. But perhaps the greatest shift has been the way we work and the jobs we now wish to do.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO