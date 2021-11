I’ve always been a huge NLP fan and as a result of that a big HuggingFace fan. While HuggingFace is known for their strong NLP background, they’ve recently released a new feature known as Spaces, that helps you quickly host ML demo applications on your profile. Spaces supports two frameworks that can quickly build Python apps: Streamlit and Gradio. I’m also a big Streamlit fan so we’ll be using that framework to build out a sample Spaces application for today’s article. If you want even more flexibility and control of your front-end you can work with a custom framework or bring your own HTML code.

