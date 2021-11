Jupyter notebooks were game changers for data scientists across the globe. But should it be used indiscriminately?. It’s no doubt that the launch of the project Jupyter, and its notebooks, back in 2015, changed the relation between scientific programmers and their code. The first reason is the simplicity to connect to different programming languages (kernels) and combine text with code snippets and outputs such as tables and graphs, and maps into a single page. This notebook feature made it possible, and simple, to implement the literate programming paradigm, first proposed by Donald Knuth in 1984.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO