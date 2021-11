Gang of Youths have so far released three new songs (and an Elbow cover) this year, and now they've released a fourth new song and finally announced their anticipated new album, angel in real time, due February 25 via Warner (pre-order). "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God," the band says. "And also the Angel, Islington." Dave adds, "I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it."

