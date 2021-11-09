Charges: St. Cloud Man Bought Alcohol for Girls, Then Raped Them

I had no idea that people actually did YELP reviews for Minnesota Jails. I have to admit that some gave me a chuckle. Check out some of these YELP reviews. If you're ever in need of a great relaxing vacation. Washington County Jail is the place to travel to. They have a taxi service as well. They will pick you up from your own residence and escort you in one of their fine vehicles. Once you arrive they will take your photos and finger prints. This is just an ID check thing. Then once you get to your area you get to enjoy the amazing sights from a 6x8 room. Free breakfast too. One box serving of cereal and bread. Its a pretty secure place so your safety is always first. In order to leave early you do have to go through a meeting/gathering with top notch officials. Its like going through customs. You either stay in and finish the duration of your vacation stay or you get out. I was going to give a 5 star but for that reason alone it gets 3 stars.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO