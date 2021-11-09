CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Charges: St. Cloud Man Bought Alcohol for Girls, Then Raped Them

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping two 15-year-old girls. According to the charging complaint, 35-year-old Mowlid Muktar Osman bought the girls alcohol...

More Theft from Vehicle in Waite Park and St. Cloud

Tri County Crimestoppers is reporting more theft from vehicles in Waite Park and St. Cloud. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says an Apple I-pad and Apple Mac Book were taken from a vehicle in the parking lot at Parkwood 18. Mages says at the 400 block of Division Street in Waite Park 2 firearms were taken from a vehicle there.
