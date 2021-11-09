Baystate Health announces changes to visitor policy

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Due to high demand following both Princetoween and the fifth wave of the campus plague, McCosh Health Center has announced a switch to club format and instituted a members-only entrance policy for the foreseeable future. For the first half of the...
On November 2, the Academic Senate passed a vote on the University grading policy, passed an approval to elevate the Schools Administration policy, announced the Health Center will be closed, discussed National Hunger and Homeless Awareness dates, events coming to campus, and an opportunity to put your mark on a commemorative wall for the newly renovated library.
MU Health scaled back some restrictions for hospital visitors on Monday, allowing COVID-negative patients two visitors per day. Masks will still be required for all visitors, however, and restrictions remain the same for COVID-positive patients. Visitors must be 16 or older and Missouri Psychiatric Center visitors must be at least 18.
SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health will launch a free Military Veterans Virtual Healthcare Lunchtime Series on Wednesday, Nov. 3, with “Overview of Military Culture and the Health Risks of Military Service.”. Led by Janet Fraser Hale, professor emeritus of UMass Medical School, she will explain how military service may impact a...
Washington Regional Medical Center will allow longer visiting hours, and have expanded the number of visitors allowed due to improving COVID-19 conditions. Visitors must continue to wear masks, pass a coronavirus screening, practice social distancing, and proper hand hygiene, according to a press release issued Thursday. Information on the full...
SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9.
The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot.
“I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
The Sedgwick County Health Department has modified its hours of operation for its COVID-19 Testing Sit & Vaccine Clinic throughout the month of November. The SCHD Community Vaccine Clinic (223 S. Main) will have the following hours:. Thursday, Nov. 11th (Veteran’s Day) — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov....
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summa Health System Director Mike Bernstein announced that at this time 98% of employees are in compliance with their COVID-19 vaccination policy. The deadline was Oct. 31 and 7,300 employees, 91 percent, are fully vaccinated and 566 employees, 7 percent, have received a religious accommodation or medical exemption.
BOSTON (SHNS) – Putting some numbers on his COVID-19 vaccination push, Gov. Charlie Baker over the weekend estimated 12,000 state employees got jabs after he announced his vaccination mandate and said only “a handful” of state employees were fired after they indicated they would never agree to be vaccinated. During...
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. According to the Department of Public Health, 63,441 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,847,996 molecular tests administered. Antigen Tests: A total of 10,815 new individuals have tested...
Philadelphia-based Wolters Kluwer Health, a technology solutions company, has appointed Gregory Samios president and CEO of clinical effectiveness and Peter Bonis, MD, CMO of the health division, a Nov. 11 news release said. They will assume their roles on Dec. 1. Mr. Samios will replace Denise Basow, MD, who is...
Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
As of Monday, Nov. 1, relaxed visitation policies went into effect at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville in Madisonville, Kentucky. BHDM officials say visitor policies at the hospital were relaxed due to the declining number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the area. While this will allow extra visitors in some...
Doctors say virus fears could be cause of people delaying care. Hospitals in the region are concerned that sicker patients and an expected increase in COVID-19 and flu cases as the weather gets colder could strain the health care system, said Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of Hauppauge-based Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State.
In a TikTok video that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Dr. Carrie Madej outlined the ingredients for a bath she said will “detox the vaxx” for people who have given into Covid-19 vaccine mandates. The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached...
