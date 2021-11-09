CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerner’s CEO Learns To Battle Epic

khn.org
 4 days ago

Cerner's CEO, David Feinberg, is friends with Judy Faulkner of Epic. But he must battle her. In other news, major hospitals pull more money from cash-paying customers and insurance companies and Blue Cross Blue Shield gets tough with some licensees. In many ways, David Feinberg was an unconventional choice...

khn.org

WTAJ

Johnson & Johnson to split into 2 companies

(AP) — Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, peeling off the division selling Band-Aids and Listerine from its medical device and prescription drug business. The world’s biggest maker of health care products, founded in 1886, said Friday the move will help improve the focus and speed of each company to address trends in […]
BUSINESS
khn.org

Bill Presses For Huge Increase In Residency Slots Paid For By Medicare

Modern Healthcare reports on a provision for residency slots in the House version of the president's domestic policy package. Meanwhile, reports say health care employment has topped 16 million, the highest number since early in the pandemic. The House's version of President Joe Biden's domestic policy package includes something hospitals...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner's layoffs vital but don't reflect future plans, CEO Dr. David Feinberg says

Cerner CEO David Feinberg, MD, acknowledged that the vendor's latest round of layoffs affect the employees being let go as well as the employees who remain because they fear what's coming next, but said he is supportive of the move, according to a third quarter earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha on Oct. 29.
BUSINESS
State
California State
khn.org

Hospitals Expect Higher Revenue And Expansions

In other industry news, covid immunity appears to be waning among health workers, telemedicine expands and patient safety declines. Surveyed finance leaders project hospital revenue to grow significantly this year as volumes rebound compared to 2020, when elective procedures were cancelled, and consumers avoided care. At the same time, however, many of the interviewed leaders predicted that volumes may not reach pre-pandemic levels in the next 1–2 years. In addition, they were worried that a volume shift toward virtual visits may lead to lower payment rates, resulting in reduced profitability. Executives also pointed to increases in costs stemming from a pandemic-induced focus on physician and employee engagement, as well as compensation, supply chain challenges, and other fixed expenses. As a result, health system CFOs projected only a slight improvement in margins in the next year. For health plans, surveyed CFOs predicted bottom line headwinds from lower premium increases, pent-up demand for elective surgeries, and rebate pressures. (11/10)
HEALTH SERVICES
khn.org

Shipping Backlog Blamed For Driving Rising Costs In Medical Supply Industry

The CEO of Cardinal Health blamed congestion in shipping ports and high commodities prices for causing a rise in the cost of making and distributing medical supplies. Separately, a report says private health insurers are paying "considerable" markups over Medicare rates for outpatient drugs. Cardinal Health Inc. is seeing congested...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

‘A slap in the face’: nurses’ strike signals Kaiser’s end as union haven

Across corporate America, relations between companies and their labor unions range from chilly to ice-cold. Not at Kaiser Permanente – the California-based healthcare giant. Kaiser has long been seen as having the nation’s best labor-management partnership. Now the partnership finds itself in crisis as 34,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers prepare to strike on Monday, in what would be the largest walkout in this fall’s strike wave.
LABOR ISSUES
beckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals across the U.S. are laying off workers before the end of the year. Below are eight hospitals and health systems that laid off employees or announced plans to implement layoffs since Sept. 1. 1. Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City is laying off 56 workers...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 a month in 2022, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that. The increase guarantees that health care will gobble up a big chunk of the...
HEALTH
Forbes

The Truth About Those Medicare Advantage TV Commercials

Odds are, you've seen those Medicare Advantage TV commercials featuring the likes of William Shatner, George Foreman, Jimmie Walker and Joe Namath touting the "free" health insurance plans offering enticing benefits not available from so-called "Original Medicare" (also called "traditional Medicare"). But are they for real?. Now that it's Medicare...
WILLIAM SHATNER
Modern Healthcare

Biden repeals Trump-era Medicare 'breakthrough' coverage policy

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized its decision to repeal a rule that would have created an expedited Medicare coverage pathway for medical devices considered "breakthrough technology." The rule would have allowed Medicare to cover devices deemed "breakthrough" by the Food and Drug Administration for four years once...
U.S. POLITICS

