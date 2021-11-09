Cerner’s CEO Learns To Battle Epic

In other industry news, covid immunity appears to be waning among health workers, telemedicine expands and patient safety declines. Surveyed finance leaders project hospital revenue to grow significantly this year as volumes rebound compared to 2020, when elective procedures were cancelled, and consumers avoided care. At the same time, however, many of the interviewed leaders predicted that volumes may not reach pre-pandemic levels in the next 1–2 years. In addition, they were worried that a volume shift toward virtual visits may lead to lower payment rates, resulting in reduced profitability. Executives also pointed to increases in costs stemming from a pandemic-induced focus on physician and employee engagement, as well as compensation, supply chain challenges, and other fixed expenses. As a result, health system CFOs projected only a slight improvement in margins in the next year. For health plans, surveyed CFOs predicted bottom line headwinds from lower premium increases, pent-up demand for elective surgeries, and rebate pressures. (11/10)

