An off-duty Federal Way police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the abdomen during what police said Sunday was an attempted burglary of a tractor dealership. Federal Way police chief Andy Hwang confirmed in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that the officer is Donovan Heavener. An avid runner and a leader of the Washington State Law Enforcement Torch Run, Heavener joined the department in 1996, Hwang wrote. He worked in law enforcement in Wisconsin between 2004 and 2016 before returning to the Federal Way police, where he currently conducts background investigations of new personnel, according to Heavener’s LinkedIn.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO