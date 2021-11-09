CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

There’s a ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff in the Works—Here’s What We Know

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Selling Sunset have more to look forward to than just season four. The series landed a spinoff at Netflix and it’s coming in 2022. The streaming platform officially announced the Orange Country spinoff, called Selling the OC, in a statement on Monday. While there is still...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Who Is Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan? 6 Things to Know About the New Realtor and Her Feud With Christine Quinn

There’s a new girl in town! Emma Hernan is bringing her A-game in her Selling Sunset debut — but her past with Christine Quinn could cause a lot of drama. While Emma, 29, has been part of the Oppenheim Group family since 2018, season 4 of the Netflix series will be her first time on camera with her coworkers. Her ongoing feud with Christine, however, appears to be an even bigger story line than her major Los Angeles listings.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

The Official Trailer for Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’ Just Premiered & We're Ready for More Drama

Our favorite L.A. real estate brokers are making their grand return. That's right, folks. Selling Sunset is coming back, and ahead of the show's 4th season premiere on November 24, Netflix just released the official trailer for the upcoming season. To tease the new episodes, the streaming service wrote, “The only thing bigger than the real estate listings is the drama. Even with views from the Hollywood Hills, you won’t always see what’s coming when two new agents join The Oppenheim Group.” Check out the clip below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
purewow.com

New Romantic Comedy, ‘Love Hard,’ Is Officially the #1 Movie on Netflix

After gifting us with rom-coms like To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth, Netflix treated us to another feel-good film that the internet just can't stop buzzing about. Love Hard, a romance that touches on the ups and downs of online dating, hit the streaming platform over the weekend and managed to land the number one spot on its most popular movies list. If you're curious to know more about the new movie, read on for all the details.
MOVIES
propertyindustryeye.com

Watch now – Official trailer for new estate agency TV show

The official trailer for the fourth series of the popular Netflix reality series Selling Sunset has been released. The Oppenheim Group will return to our TV screens on 24 November. Mary Fitzgerald, one of the stars f the show, said on Instagram: “SAVE THE DATE! Wednesday, November 24, catch us...
TV SERIES
/Film

Will There Ever Be A Bad Moms Christmas Sequel? Here's What We Know

STX Films stumbled into a somewhat unlikely franchise with the release of "Bad Moms" in 2016. The R-rated comedy starred Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn as, you guessed it, a trio of moms behaving badly, which went on to become a massive hit. It paved the way for a sequel, 2017's "A Bad Moms Christmas," which was turned around in a hurry by the studio after the first movie performed so well. It also did gangbusters business and, perhaps not surprisingly, that has paved the way for a continuation.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#The Spinoff#Orange Country#Oc#The Oppenheim Group#Stause
Variety

HBO Max Debuts ‘And Just Like That’ Teaser Trailer and Release Date

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. “And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s. The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker,...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

The Witcher: Blood Origin Is Coming Soon, Here's What We Know

When Netflix announced back in late 2018 that they were putting together a live-action series of The Witcher,﻿ fans were a bit skeptical and excited. When the first season made its debut in 2019, Netflix knew what they had in front of them, and were already planning for Season 2, along with an animated, and even more. Some fans were worried that Netflix would end the show early, like they have done with others in the past, however that is clearly not the plan.
TV SERIES
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Red Notice’ on Netflix + More

Happy Friday, party people! Another week is in the books and despite the fact that Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet, we are already feeling the holiday spirit. Can you blame us when all the favorite streaming platforms are offering up gifts this weekend? Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, a massive gift box of hot new movies and shows is arriving at your doorstep starting today. And as you sort through the multi-faceted presents, we advise that checking out the freshest titles first is always a smart move. That being said, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream them.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Paris Hilton Says ‘I Do’ In Oscar de la Renta, The And Just Like That Trailer Is Here, Bebe Rexha To Unveil Bloomingdale’s Holiday Windows, And More!

OG Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s estate in Bel Air yesterday evening. The celebration is aid to be a three-night affair, followed up by a carnival at the Santa Monica pier today and a black tie grand finale bash to come on Saturday. The bride, 40, wore an ethereal white floral gown by her close friends, the Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum, Brooke Brinson, Whitney Davis, and Farrah Aldjufrie served as bridesmaids wearing custom-created blush pink lace Alice + Olivia, as did her sister Nicky, who was on maid of honor duty. Among those in attendance to watch the couple say their vows were Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Christine Chiu, Rachel Zoe, and Steve Wynn. Guests went home with gifts from Baccarat after being treated to a memorable evening with performances by Kim Petras (as Paris walked down the aisle) and Demi Lovato. Congrats!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy