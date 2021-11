Over the past year, we have seen a shift in working and personal interactions, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and supported by technological advancement. Apps, software and innovation strategies broadly are evolving at unprecedented rates, and if a company does not have access to the tools and teams for an in-house tech project, it may be a wise move to outsource it. There are, of course, various countries that offer such technology subcontracting.

