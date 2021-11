North Carolina native Tino SZN (pronounced Tino Season) is young and hungry. At just 17 years old, Tino is poised to take over the budding scene in a city whose artists continue to rise at a rapid rate. Tino is a genre-bending artist reminiscent of the SoundCloud rap era, but doesn’t hesitate to remind us with this mixtape that his talents expand beyond one type of song. Many of the songs are different, and the mixtape attracts fans of all types of hip hop and pop music.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO