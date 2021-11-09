CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uu3oh_0crM588r00

The Atlanta Hawks (4-7) travel to Vivint Smart Home Arena Tuesday to take on the Utah Jazz (7-3). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Led by SG Donovan Mitchell and three-time Defensive Player of the Year C Rudy Gobert, the Jazz are on a two-game losing streak. They only lost back-to-back games three times all last season.

That said, the Jazz should be expecting to bounce back after an uncharacteristic loss to the Magic.

As for the Hawks, this will be their second of a back-to-back having played the one-win Warriors last night. The Hawks looked like the better team, but a minus-21 third-quarter differential sealed their fate.

Five Hawks players scored double figures behind a team-high 28 points from All-Star G Trae Young. He’ll have to come up huge for them to stand a chance on the road in a back-to-back.

Hawks at Jazz odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hawks +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Jazz -370 (bet $370 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawks +7.5 (-108) | Jazz -7.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Hawks at Jazz key injuries

Hawks

  • Nothing affecting gambling odds.

Jazz

  • SF Rudy Gay (heel) out

Hawks at Jazz odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Jazz 118, Hawks 111

PASS on all aspects of this money line. The Jazz should come out on top, but at -370, there’s zero chance I’d bet on them to defeat a team that was in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

I’d need the odds in the 100s to see any value in betting Jazz, and unless Mitchell or Gobert is ruled out for some unknown reason, that’s not happening. Hard pass on these lines.

“LEAN” to the HAWKS +7.5 (-108) as more of a play against the Jazz.

The Hawks haven’t looked great this season either, but hanging more than a touchdown on a team that will have the best player in the game, Young, is a bit much.

C Clint Capela should be able to match the play of Gobert, being used in a similar role. Atlanta’s problem has been its defense. However, their rebounding could help them hang close in this one.

The Hawks rank top five in defensive rebounding rate. The Jazz rank second in offensive rebounding rate. The Hawks should be able to win in the paint and subsequently keep the game close.

The Jazz shoot the third-most threes in the league, and without those extra possessions, they may not see the same success. Rebounding could dictate this game, and I’m giving it to the Hawks.

Also, trusting SG Jordan Clarkson is still hard to do despite his dominating performance last season.

BET on the OVER 222.5 (-107) as the best side of the total and the better play of the two suggested bets. The Hawks are going to need to push the pace. Atlanta is among the worst defensive teams this season.

The Hawks have the fourth-worst defensive rating. Atlanta may get eaten alive by Utah’s ball movement. However, offensively, they should be able to hang with them.

Atlanta’s SG Cam Reddish, PF John Collins, Young, Capela and others are proven scorers. The Hawks put up 65 points in the first two quarters against the league-best Golden State defense.

With the second-best offensive rating and third-best true shooting percentage, Utah should be able to annihilate a poor Atlanta defense.

While I expect a close game, I also expect a high-scoring one despite the Under hitting the last time these two teams met.

