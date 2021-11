Earlier this week, Discord founder Jason Citron posted a screenshot of the Discord interface, revealing app integrations with Metamask and WalletConnect, strongly hinting that the platform could introduced NFT support in the near future. This resulted in a ton of backlash from users, who mostly still believe that NFTs are scam (which, fair, most of them are) and that cryptocurrencies are just a cesspool of scam coins and part of a ponzi scheme (which, fair, there are tons of meme coins, but crypto has also evolved way beyond that).

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO