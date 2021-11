As promised last night, Slipknot performed their new single, "The Chapeltown Rag" live for the first time at the closing night of their Knotfest Roadshow tour in Los Angeles. Frontman Corey Taylor called the song "a punisher," saying it documents what happens when the distortions of mass media circulate within the echo chambers of social media. It's classic Slipknot. And it's frenetic. But lyrically, it's coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself. And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we're all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO