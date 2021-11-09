CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie Needs A Home And Family. Dogs Just Make Life Better

By Baxter
 4 days ago
This week's adoptable pet is a fine specimen of a dog. Dixie is a Lab/ Retriever mix and would love to find a home and family for the holidays. I swear, life is just better with a dog. Say hello to Dixie! She came in to TCHS due to...

