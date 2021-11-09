CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Weekly Fishing Report: Nov. 9, 2021

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

The State Department of Game and Fish continued its stocking of fingerling Rio Grande cutthroat trout this week. The Department stocked 2,011 cutthroat trout Nov. 2 in the Rio Cebolla. This stocking likely occurred in the Rio Cebolla above Fenton Lake rather than below it. From the Seven Springs...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Columbia River and tributaries salmon fishing report, Nov. 3

Fishing reports for waters in southwest Washington, including the Columbia River and tributaries as reported to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for Nov. 3. Always check the WDFW website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing for the latest fishing rules and regulations as seasons can change or close quickly if necessary. Columbia...
VANCOUVER, WA
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Fall Fishing in Full Swing Locally

Weekend fishing in the area is looking cool and a little breezy on Sunday. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50’s while Sunday is expected to be cooler in the mid 40’s. Area water temperatures are comparable to the local weather conditions. This weekly fishing report is...
HOBBIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Delayed harvest trout fishing began Nov. 1

Beginning in November, trout fishing on Georgia’s delayed harvest trout streams will be in full swing, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. While trout fishing can be found year-round in Georgia, there are five trout streams that are seasonally managed under special regulations called Delayed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Man Accidentally Breaks State Carp Record

An Idaho man was throwing a twin-tail jig on the Snake River looking for smallmouth bass when he inadvertently hooked something that typically never hits those types of lures. It was a rare enough feat for Cris Endicott to catch a carp on a jig like that, but making it even more of a specular accomplishment is that the 46-pound 7-ounce fish shattered the state record by 7-pounds. The fish was also more than 10-inches longer than the previous longest fish on record. The world record grass carp in terms of weight is 87-pounds. That fish was caught in Bulgaria but was not as long as the fish recently caught in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIII 3News

Flounder fishing temporarily suspended as of Nov. 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the most sought out after fish in the Gulf about to be off limits here in Texas after this weekend. Texas Game Warden Lerrin Johnson says although flounder fishing is traditionally allowed during the winter months, this year, the Texas Park and Wildlife Department will be suspending all flounder fishing for 6 weeks, beginning November 1st.
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Fishing Rated Slower as Colder Conditions Prevail

Unlike the early fall conditions we have experienced in weekends past, this weekend will be much colder. Forecasts are calling for high temperatures in the mid 30’s and lows in the mid 20’s. Water temperatures in the area have gone down into the mid 40’s, however fish are still biting, feeding in preparation for the spring spawn.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Brown Trout#Fishing Boats#Weekly Fishing Report#Sports And#Department
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado waterfall now a top destination after destruction in 2013

When parts of southwestern Colorado Springs got up to 12 inches of water during heavy rains of September 2013, a local waterfall dubbed Seven Falls was severely damaged. Instead of having seven drops, it now had five, with the park surrounding the area filled with downed trees, standing water, and mud. The canyon where the waterfall was located was closed. Though uncertainty initially swirled regarding whether or not the destination would reopen, less than a year later, The Broadmoor purchased the area. The resort brought...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
editorials24.com

How Edmond hunter killed possible Oklahoma state record deer

An Edmond hunter has killed a deer that likely will be a new state archery record and is possibly the highest scoring typical whitetail buck ever taken in the state. “I never thought in a million years I would shoot a deer that big,” said Zach Meadows, who shot the buck with his bow on Nov. 3 in Logan County.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,137 new cases, totaling 287,221 With 11 New Deaths And 250,621 Recovered

SANTA FE — New Mexico state health officials announced 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases today. Los Alamos County reports zero new cases today so the total remains 831 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

New Bald Eagle Nest Baskets Set For Installation At Barr Lake State Park

DENVER (CBS4)– Barr Lake State Park staff will be installing new bald eagle nest baskets on Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they hope the birds reestablish a nest there after the tree where they usually nest was blown over. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Wildlife officials will install three new baskets in view of the boardwalk gazebo. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The cottonwood tree where the birds usually nest blew over in April. Park staff found the nest destroyed and the two unborn eaglets in the water, still curled in the shape of their eggshells, but lifeless. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The original nest basket was first installed at Barr Lake in 1986. Bald eagles return to and defend the same territory annually. Half of Barr Lake State Park was set aside as a wildlife refuge in 1977.
DENVER, CO
ladailypost.com

Buck Chews Branches At Los Alamos County Eco Station

While offloading brush at the Los Alamos County Eco Station Friday on West Jemez Road, this handsome buck was spotted on the other side of a brush pile nibbling bark off branches. It reminds one of Churchill, Manitoba: You can go to the dump in Churchill to see polar bears or go to the dump in Los Alamos to see beautiful bucks. Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Angel Fire Resort 2021-2022 Ski Season Opens Dec. 10

ANGEL FIRE — Angel Fire Resort announced today they will open Dec. 10 for the 2021-2022 ski season. Known as one of the “Best Family Ski Resorts in North America,” Angel Fire Resort is investing in upgraded snow-making mountain equipment and expanding winter activities and events for travelers who are not planning on skiing. Angel Fire Resort’s winter season will be Dec. 10 – March 20, 2022.
ANGEL FIRE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy