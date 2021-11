Authors Walter Greason and Daniel Wolff will take center stage to discuss A Changing Asbury Park in Context at 7 p.m Dec. 3 at The Asbury Hotel, 10 Fifth Ave in Asbury Park. This critical conversation between two leading thinkers will shine a light on the ever-changing nature of this small, complex, and diverse city by the sea. The conversation will place some of the dramatic changes and nuances in Asbury Park over the last few decades in the larger context of race and class and ask the questions: who is telling the story of a changing Asbury, and to what effect? The event also features a reading by the authors, Q&A, and book signing.

