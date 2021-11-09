50 Cent blasts Starz for leaking the latest episode of ‘BMF’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / DFree)

Music mogul and actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson never misses an opportunity to air his grievances on social media. This time around, he blasted Starz on Instagram for leaking the latest episode of his hit show, “BMF.”

The Queens, New York, native let fans know early on Nov. 7, 2021, that episode seven will not be airing before calling out the network for releasing the episode early and then taking it down.

“Starz is a s— show, they better sell it fast. They put the f—— ‘BMF’ show on, then took it down. What network does that? They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed,” the rapper-turned-actor said in an Instagram post.

He continued to say that he was upset because of how hard he worked on the episode and that he “can’t work with these people anymore.”

In a later post, 50 explained that Starz reached out to him because they wanted to hold episode seven of “BMF” so that the show would end just in time for the premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost,” on Nov. 21. He added, “I said cool I like that idea. Then these s— head people put the f—— episode out for 3 hours then take it down.”

A representative at Starz says the early release of the episode was due to a “technical glitch.”

“The fan demand for ‘BMF,’ and specifically this highly anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable,” the representative said in a statement. “There was a technical glitch that allowed fans that have the Starz app who logged in right at midnight to temporarily access the episode early. The episode will be released globally as planned on Sunday, Nov. 14, across all Starz platforms.”