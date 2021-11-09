Ye extends olive branch to end beef with Drake

Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Ye and Drake’s long-standing cold war and battle of bars and words may be finally coming to an end, thanks to J Prince and Larry Hoover. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has been working for years now to help free Larry Hoover, the former gang leader and co-founder of the Chicago street gang, the Gangster Disciples.

The College Dropout and Drake’s mentor and business partner J Prince of Rap-A-Lot Records have been making a few plays behind the scenes including one to help free the 70-year-old Hoover, who is serving six life sentences at the ADX Florence prison in Florence, Colorado. He was sentenced to 150–200 years for a 1973 murder. In 1997, after a 17-year investigation of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering, and running a continuing criminal enterprise for leading the gang from state prison, Hoover received a life sentence. J Prince and Ye have called Hoover a political prisoner and feel he was railroaded by the feds.

Prince recently joined Ye in a video post at the Rothko Chapel in Houston as the Donda creator felt a bigger call of unity was more important than their sparring.

“This is Ye and J Prince. I’m making this video to address the on-going back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” Ye stated in the video.

