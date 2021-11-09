Commission to present Silver Citizen Award and determine recommendations

Logan County Concerned Citizens received much-needed help recently that will continue allowing the non-profit agency and its volunteers to help others. E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation awarded Concerned Citizens a $203,400 grant this year. The grant will be spread over a two-year period and allow the agency to pay salaries for existing volunteers, as well as the hiring of needed professional staff for its thriving tutorial program. Those who will receive a salary include Dorris Vick as director, Archie Beck as project director, Vasha Spencer as an instructional educator, and Jackie Morrow as an instructional educator and secretary.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO