Commission to present Silver Citizen Award and determine recommendations

 4 days ago

The Commission on Aging will determine its key findings and recommendations from this year’s focus on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion will take place during the Commission on Aging’s monthly...

theintelligencer.com

On the Move: Distinguished Citizen Awards, veterans breakfast this week

MIDDLETOWN — November is officially upon us in Middlesex County, and the chamber continues to be on the move. Before getting into what is another busy chamber week, I want to take a quick moment to review what was a busy last weekend for the chamber team at multiple events throughout Middlesex County.
MIDDLETOWN, IL
Franklin Favorite

Concerned Citizens Awarded Carpenter Foundation Grant

Logan County Concerned Citizens received much-needed help recently that will continue allowing the non-profit agency and its volunteers to help others. E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation awarded Concerned Citizens a $203,400 grant this year. The grant will be spread over a two-year period and allow the agency to pay salaries for existing volunteers, as well as the hiring of needed professional staff for its thriving tutorial program. Those who will receive a salary include Dorris Vick as director, Archie Beck as project director, Vasha Spencer as an instructional educator, and Jackie Morrow as an instructional educator and secretary.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Peninsula Daily News

Community Service Awards presented Thursday

PORT ANGELES — Four people have been selected as recipients of three 2021 Clallam County Community Service Awards. Bruce and Kathleen Reiter, Jim Stoffer and Captain-Crystal Stout will receive awards during a virtual ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Attendees need to register in advance for the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Marietta Daily Journal

DAR Chapter presents Conservation Award

The Fielding Lewis Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the NSDAR Conservation Award to Jim Bearden, founder and trail keeper for the Bluebird Trail at Cobb County’s Green Meadows Preserve. Bearden has been instrumental in building and maintaining a network of nest boxes and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Beaumont Enterprise

Silver Bucket Award Presented To Few Family

The family of former Jasper businessman Ed Few was recently presented with the Silver Bucket Award for his achievements in business in Jasper County. The award was presented at the Forest Country Economic Development Summit held in Nacogdoches. Few, who passed away in 2018, began as a truck driver for...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Milton Daily Standard

Grange presents awards

TURBOTVILLE — California Grange 941 recently presented its 2021 Community Citizen Awards to individuals involved in the construction of the Pathways to Memories Pavilion at the Limestone School Park, located adjacent to the grange. The awards were presented to: Thomas Royles, Eagle Scout; Boy Scout Troop 622; and Dale and...
TURBOTVILLE, PA
mycbs4.com

Citizen at Large position open for the Alachua County Historical Commission

The Alachua County Historical Commission (ACHC) announced today, Nov. 12th, they have an opening for the Citizen at Large position. Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, said County residents with a knowledge of local history are encouraged to apply. Sexton said the Historical Commission provides "leadership in advancing the identification,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Navasota Examiner

County presents service awards

Photos Dennis Wehmeyer, Robert Becker and Kyle Burzynski: Commissioner David Dobyanski presents a plaque recognizing Road and Bridge employees each with five years of service to Grimes County. Examiner photos by Connie Clements.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Beatrice Daily Sun

Chamber presents annual awards

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses active members and organizations of note Tuesday during its annual member awards luncheon. The event was held at the Holiday Inn Express, after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As you all can attest to, this has been...
BEATRICE, NE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Joe Landino recognized with Distinguished Citizen Award

Joe Landino has been named the recipient of the 2021 Scuppernong River Festival Distinguished Citizen Award. The award is presented annually to a distinguished Columbia or Tyrrell County citizen. Landino was selected for the 2021 honor in recognition of his business, professional and civic involvement and contributions to the Town...
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
indianapublicmedia.org

Boundary commission recommends seven precinct changes

The bipartisan precinct and district boundary advisory commission presented seven precinct changes to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners Wednesday. Commissioners will vote on the changes next Wednesday before the state-mandated deadline on Nov. 12. The four-person commission used census blocks to define precincts, which will eventually be used to draw district boundaries...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Rinehart presented with Exchange Club Award

HOUSTON – During the Houston Exchange Club's annual “One Nation Under God” Prayer Breakfast last week, they surprised Dr. Randy Rinehart, pastor at Parkway Baptist Church, by naming him the recipient of the National Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award. “Volunteer efforts are very important to our society, and...
HOUSTON, MS
Jamestown Sun

Neil Barkus presented with veterans' awards

Neil Barkus, 98, of Jamestown, recently received several veterans' awards. Barkus is a World War II Navy veteran. As part of his time serving from 1943-1946, Barkus was deployed to an aviation squadron in Guam. Barkus was visited by Adjutant George Barnes and Legionnaire Rod Olin of the American Legion...
JAMESTOWN, ND
localdvm.com

Maryland Citizen Redistricting Commission held final meeting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, a commission created by Governor Larry Hogan, held its final meeting. During the meeting, the commission voted to finalize their drafted maps of the Legislative and Congressional district maps for the 2022 elections. The citizen’s commission will serve as an opportunity for...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
kynt1450.com

YSD Presented With National Freedom Award

The Yankton School District was recognized on the national level Wednesday for being named one of the recipients of the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. The award recognizes the organization’s exemplary support for its National Guard and Reserve employees. South Dakota US Senator John Thune helped present...
YANKTON, SD
The Eagle Times

2021 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — It is a pleasure to announce Stephanie Ager has been named the 2021-22 Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the...
