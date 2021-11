Less than six months since its last sweeping updates, Airbnb is launching another round of more than 50 new products and services for its hosts and guests. In a video to announce the updates, CEO Brian Chesky says they have been developed to address how the pandemic has changed the way people live, including that “for millions of people, they’ve been untethered from where they have to work. They can go anywhere and work anywhere.”

