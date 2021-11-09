CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Women Critical Market for Financial Services Industry, Yet Three in Five Expressed Difficulty Finding Advisors They Trust

Inaugural study from The American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality indicates Black women are strategic financial decision makers with significant influence, purchasing and earning power for their families and communities. Trust Study shows opportunity for financial services industry to better connect Black women to the entire wealth...

The Trust Gap Between Advisors and Black Women

For much of history, the Black community has been denied the same economic rights as white citizens. But with the financial power of Black communities, and especially Black women, on the rise, advisors need to reevaluate how they approach and work with these potential clients. Learn how this adaptation is...
wealthmanagement.com

Focus Financial Continues to Grow As It Debuts Trust Services

Focus Financial Partners said it’s on track to have its most successful M&A year yet, having closed two new partner firms—St. Petersburg, Fla.-based ARS Wealth Management and Seattle-based Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers—and seven mergers on behalf of partner firms during the third quarter. Year-to-date as of Nov. 1, the firm...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Black Enterprise

Five Reasons Black Women Are Leaving Corporate America At Mind-Boggling Levels

Fueled by multiple factors, Black women are leaving the corporate world at astonishing levels. Take Mandi Woodruff-Santos, the co-host of the popular podcast Brown Ambition. She reflected on what happened when she became an entrepreneur earlier this year and began offering one-on-one coaching sessions. After posting a link on Instagram, she got more than 200 applications within 48 hours.
SOCIETY
Brookings Institution

An analysis of financial institutions in Black-majority communities: Black borrowers and depositors face considerable challenges in accessing banking services

Achieving the American dream—the opportunity to succeed, to provide food and shelter for family members, education for children, hope for a better life, and freedom of opportunity— requires capital. But, in the United States, access to capital for individuals and business owners is uneven based on race. The racial wealth gap remains significant. In 2019, the median net worth of a typical white household, $188,200, was 7.8 times greater than that of a typical Black household, $24,100 (Bhutta et al., 2020). Most houses are bought with a mortgage and most businesses rely on credit to fund their expansion.1.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Financial services gain customer trust by stepping up network security

The financial services sector has long been a leader in cybersecurity, due to the highly sensitive nature of its customer data. It’s no surprise that banks have some of the highest levels of security among critical industries in the United States—in 2020, the finance and insurance sector was the most targeted industry by attackers.
ECONOMY
investing.com

‘In the next three to five years, the DeFi industry will grow massively,’ says 1inch Network co-founder Anton Bukov

It’s only been two years since its founding, but decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol 1inch Network has already surpassed $85.8 billion in cumulative trading volume. At a May 2019 hackathon in New York City, 1inch co-founders Anton Bukov and Sergej Kunz developed a prototype DEX aggregator that became the basis of the network. DEX aggregators are platforms that source liquidity from multiple DEXs, thereby providing better token swap rates with less slippage.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Financial services industry using SD-WAN achieve greater digital agility, cybersecurity protection

The shift to a digital business environment in financial services began well before the pandemic pushed it and other sectors to more rapidly embrace digital transformation. As customers have become increasingly digitally savvy, they demand that financial services firms be more responsive to their needs. Those organizations that don’t make that change risk losing their customers to those that adopted an agile, customer-centric approach to business.
ECONOMY
offshore-technology.com

Snowflake Launches First Industry-Specific Data Cloud for Financial Services

Concept: Data warehousing giant Snowflake has released its first industry-specific data cloud. It aims to aid the financial services industry to collaborate across departments on data while addressing regulatory standards. Nature of Disruption: An infrastructure-as-code approach to powering auditable, trackable, and reversible infrastructure deployment and management; stricter network, identity, and...
ECONOMY
honknews.com

$1400 Fourth Stimulus Check: Why The Senior Citizens League Is Pushing For It

Prices are up more than six percent in the United States compared to the same period last year. In times of high inflation, people on fixed incomes, such as those on social security, can see their purchasing power drop rapidly. In September and October, food prices rose 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Among products, dairy products, meat and grains saw the largest peaks last year.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: Will I Receive My Deceased Spouse's Full Social Security Benefit If I Claimed My Benefits Early?

I hope I don’t outlive my husband but this question is for in case I do. He is 77 and I am 71. I filed for Social Security benefits prior to full retirement age and continued working part time. If my husband passes away before I do, will I receive his full benefits after he passes away? Or would I still only receive 50% of his benefits or less? Your answer will help provide information for planning for the what-ifs. Subscribe for full article.
SOCIETY

