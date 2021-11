Spiritualized have announced a new album and tour dates for 2022. ‘Everything Was Beautiful’ is set for release in February, with UK shows following in April and May. The first new album since 2018’s ‘And Nothing Hurt’, the new record took time to complete, with mixes going back and forth for a whole year, thanks to the dense layers of music on it. The man behind it all, J Spaceman, played sixteen instruments on the LP himself, with more than 30 other musicians and singers also contributing.

