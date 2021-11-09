Arkansas Symphony Orchestra ‘Duo, Trio, Quartet’ tonight at Clinton Presidential Center

Change happens in classical music gradually — and then suddenly. This weekend, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra rolled out a planned change: the debut of a new assistant conductor, Tong Chen. At the orchestra’s home at NJPAC in Newark on Friday night, Maestra Chen conducted a short new work, “Starburst,” by the young, New York-based composer Jesse Montgomery. This five-minute piece for string orchestra sounded like a minimalist riff on Bernard Herrmann’s famous theme for the film “Pyscho.” Lots of stabbing strings intermingled with light, bouncy pizzicato notes — it was a slight, but dynamic and lively piece for the new assistant conductor to make her debut.
