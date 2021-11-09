Arkansas Symphony Orchestra ‘Duo, Trio, Quartet’ tonight at Clinton Presidential Center

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Beethoven’s monumental Symphony No. 9 is considered to be one of the supreme achievements in the history of music. It was the first symphony to include vocalists and a chorus with its famous and triumphant Ode to Joy. Pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk will perform the beautiful and challenging Piano Concerto for the Left Hand by Ravel. This concerto was written by Ravel for a World War I soldier and pianist who lost his right arm during the war.

