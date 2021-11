At its 2021 Global Meeting, Horwath HTL announced that John Fareed has been elected Global Chair, succeeding Robert Hecker, who will continue as a member of the Horwath HTL Global Committee and managing partner of the Pacific Asia offices. Fareed, who had been managing director/chairman North America, will continue to lead the North America region in addition to taking on the global role. Fareed shared with LODGING at the 2021 NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis how he plans to enlarge the footprint of the world’s only hospitality-focused, independent advisory brand by continuing to grow organically through leveraging the 80 disciplines it brings to every project, but also by bringing in new members through mergers and acquisitions and active recruiting. He also described how their consultants approach different projects and educate clients, often while leading them through difficult situations.

