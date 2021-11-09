CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU pledges 100 million euros to climate adaptation fund

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans pledged on Tuesday 100 million euros ($115 million) to the United Nations adaptation fund, which offers finance to...

natureworldnews.com

Keeping New Climate Pledges May Save Millions From Impending Global Heating

The race to achieve stable global temperature is far more likely to be attained if recent climate promises are kept. Before the United Nations Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which is presently taking place in Glasgow, over 100 countries have made new promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions. New...
AFP

Thousands march in Warsaw in annual protest called by far right

Thousands gathered in Warsaw Thursday for an annual independence day march called by the far right and backed by the nationalist government, with protesters defying the EU at a tense time between Poland and the bloc. Patriotic songs blasted out of loudspeakers on the capital's large central square, which was covered with red and white smoke -- the colour of the national flag -- from firecrackers and other smoke devices. Shouting the traditional slogan "God, Honour and Country," protesters also cried out that "independence is not for sale." Poland and the European Union have been locked in a tense fight over controversial judicial reforms in the country and other moves by Mateusz Morawiecki's populist government seen as rolling back EU democratic norms.
YourErie

China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work […]
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
Person
Frans Timmermans
Person
William James
ihsmarkit.com

As new climate commitments come at COP26, new funding pledges are made

As COP26 completed its second day, announcements of new GHG emissions reductions commitments arrived from a number of Asian nations, and multilateral groups announced a range of funding programs aimed at bringing clean energy to the developing world and improving management of forests and biodiversity. Nepal, New Zealand, Thailand, and...
kfgo.com

Exclusive-BlackRock raises $673 million for climate-focused infrastructure fund

GLASGOW/BOSTON (Reuters) – BlackRock Inc told Reuters it has raised a target-beating $673 million for an infrastructure fund with backing from the French, German and Japanese governments to invest in climate-focused projects such as renewable energy in emerging markets. The world’s largest money manager hopes the fund, to be announced...
kfgo.com

‘Dramatic’ scale-up in climate adaptation funding needed, UN says

GENEVA (Reuters) – The costs for poorer countries to adapt to the consequences of climate change are around five to 10 times higher than current financial flows, and the gap is widening, a U.N. report said on Thursday, calling for a dramatic scale-up in financial aid. The report by United...
Reuters

Poland warns EU withholding funds could endanger climate goals

WARSAW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Poland's prime minister warned Brussels on Monday that withholding European Union funds from Warsaw could endanger the achievement of climate goals. The EU has signalled Poland had to roll back some of its judiciary reforms to unlock access to billions of euros of aid aimed at helping revive economic growth mauled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Grist

Report: Poor countries need 5 to 10 times more funding to adapt to climate risks they did not create

The COP26 climate negotiations taking place in Glasgow this month are charged with the inequity of the climate crisis. Wealthy nations like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. have sent carbon emissions into the atmosphere unchecked for more than a century, and now some of the poorest parts of the world, which did nothing to contribute to climate change, are being eaten up by rising seas, devastated by drought, or irreparably damaged by extreme weather and wildfires.
AFP

Western countries slam Belarus over 'destabilizing' migrant crisis

European countries and the US condemned Belarus Thursday over a crisis that has seen hundreds of migrants trapped on its border with Poland, after an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council on the tense  standoff between Minsk and the EU. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has urged the EU to start talks with diplomatically isolated Belarus over the roughly 2,000 migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are living in a tent camp on the border between Belarus and Poland in near-freezing temperatures. Poland is refusing to allow the migrants to cross, accusing Minsk of luring them to Belarus to send across the border in revenge for sanctions. After an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council on the crisis the US and European delegations condemned "the orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus."
Reuters

EU to give City of London a reprieve over euro clearing

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union gave the City of London a reprieve on Wednesday, saying it will allow clearing houses in Britain to continue serving customers in the bloc beyond next June, when market access was set to expire. Britain fully left the EU last December and...
International Business Times

EU Court Upholds 2.4-bn-euro Anti-trust Fine On Google

The European Union's second-highest court on Wednesday shot down an appeal by Google against a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) fine imposed by Brussels for abusing its search engine dominance. The ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court confirmed the landmark decision taken by the European Commission in 2017. The matter could be challenged...
Variety

France Launches Selective Subsidy Scheme For Local Content Fully Financed by Non-European Platforms

France’s National Film Board (CNC) has launched a selective funding scheme for French audiovisual content that are pre-financed exclusively by non-European platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus. Named the “fonds sélectif plateformes,” the dedicated scheme will have a total budget of €5 million ($5.7 million) and will go to projects fully financed by platforms and produced by French producers who will be the beneficiaries of the subsidies. The funding initiative is being backed by France’s culture minister and was approved by the CNC’s administrative board on Nov. 5. The CNC president pointed out “platforms are obligated to invest...
101 WIXX

EU chair thanks Turkey for deal limiting Belarus flights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s chairman, Charles Michel, thanked Turkey on Friday for what he said was an agreement to stop citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen planning to travel to Belarus from buying tickets or boarding at Turkish airports. “Thank you to the Turkish authorities,” Michel said on...
101 WIXX

APEC leaders vow to tackle economic recovery, COVID-19, climate

(Reuters) – Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also pledged to work together to address climate and environmental challenges, they said...
AFP

Belarus migrant 'tactic' splits EU on border fence funding

The escalating crisis on the Polish-Belarus border as thousands of migrants mass to try to enter the EU has triggered debate in the bloc over whether to fund border fences or other barriers. European Council President Charles Michel, who convenes meetings of leaders of EU countries, said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday that such financing was "legally possible" and actively being discussed. But that runs counter to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen bluntly told EU leaders at a summit three weeks ago, that "there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls". Michel spoke of "physical infrastructure" and did not specify whether he meant razor-wire or other barriers. But his words suggested EU member states were looking at that.
