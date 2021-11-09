Airbnb launches translation tool as cross-border travel picks up

From Hobbit-inspired abodes to secluded treehouses to beachfront cottages, travelers can live out their fantasy vacation at an Airbnb rental. However, a dream retreat can easily turn into a nightmare when your chosen property falls short of expectations. The last Airbnb I checked into was an adorable yurt tucked deep inside a rainforest on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island). The property itself was clean and quaint, but the road leading to the yurt was unpaved and nearly impassable in a rented convertible. Located at an elevation of 3,000 feet, it was a lot colder than I expected, and the yurt itself was not heated or soundproof, which meant three sleepless nights of hearing singing coqui frogs, crowing roosters, and distant sounds of gunshots. Horror stories from other Airbnb users have run the gamut from moldy bathrooms and unsafe neighborhoods to aggressive hosts, neighbors, or even pets.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO