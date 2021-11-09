CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb launches translation tool as cross-border travel picks up

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Airbnb Inc on Tuesday announced a slew of new features including a translation tool and expanded insurance for hosts as easing COVID-19 curbs send more people to its home-rental app. The features, aimed at rising cross-border travel and longer stays, will help Airbnb further...

Related
fox5dc.com

New COVID-19 travel rules in place ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON - If you're booking a flight for the holidays there are new COVID-19 safety rules in place that could affect your travel plans. Beginning Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be coronavirus tested before boarding a plane to the U.S.
TRAVEL
smartertravel.com

New Rules for American Travelers Returning to the U.S. Begin Next Week

Planning international travel? Be aware that the new rules for travel to the United States will take effect on November 8, as the U.S. ends the pandemic travel ban on foreign visitors. In addition to allowing in foreign travelers, the reentry rules to the country will also be changing for U.S. Citizens and permanent residents.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

The airports that cross international borders

(CNN) — Those braving international travel in the Covid era are faced with navigating an ever-shifting maze of rules and restrictions. If you want to avoid getting stranded for two weeks, you'd better check your documents are in order before crossing any international border. Even more so if your destination is one of a handful of airports in which you risk straying into the wrong country if you aren't careful when getting off the plane.
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

U.S. Relaxes Travel Ban for 33 Countries Starting Today

Have vaccine, will travel will be the story of 2021. Spreading vaccine access to more people in more countries will be the key for everyone's long-term health. Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the United States for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday from London, Paris and other cities following the lifting of U.S. travel restrictions.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

New international travel rules and restrictions: What to know

The Biden administration announced Monday that all foreign, non-immigrant travelers coming to the U.S. are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing only limited exceptions. In addition, all international travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding a plane to the U.S. and there will also...
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

6 Tips for Avoiding an Airbnb Nightmare

From Hobbit-inspired abodes to secluded treehouses to beachfront cottages, travelers can live out their fantasy vacation at an Airbnb rental. However, a dream retreat can easily turn into a nightmare when your chosen property falls short of expectations. The last Airbnb I checked into was an adorable yurt tucked deep inside a rainforest on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island). The property itself was clean and quaint, but the road leading to the yurt was unpaved and nearly impassable in a rented convertible. Located at an elevation of 3,000 feet, it was a lot colder than I expected, and the yurt itself was not heated or soundproof, which meant three sleepless nights of hearing singing coqui frogs, crowing roosters, and distant sounds of gunshots. Horror stories from other Airbnb users have run the gamut from moldy bathrooms and unsafe neighborhoods to aggressive hosts, neighbors, or even pets.
LIFESTYLE
informnny.com

U.S. Border reopening: Crowds of Canadian travelers cross into North Country

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in 20 months, the United States border reopened to non-essential travelers on November 8. This highly anticipated reopening allowed non-citizens to cross into the country for reasons such as recreation, to visit family and to return to properties through U.S. land ports of entry and ferry terminals.
WELLESLEY ISLAND, NY
aithority.com

SITA Launches Free Digital Travel Declaration Solution, Supporting Governments in Safely Opening Their Borders

Sita Will Be Making Part of This Solution Available Free of Charge to Government Agencies to Address the Mounting Challenge Around Health Documentation. SITA announced that to support the recovery of the travel industry, it will make its Digital Travel Declaration solution which allows passengers to share required travel and health documentation with governments ahead of travel available to governments free of charge globally. This is aimed at addressing the global challenge of submitting and verifying health documentation which remains a major impediment to the recovery of the global travel industry.
TRAVEL
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Largest border crossing in western hemisphere lays out regulations for non-essential travelers

Customs and Border Protection is once again stressing information non-essential travelers are required to know before they attempt to cross into the United States on November 8 when restrictions are lifted. CBP says knowing these guidelines will limit the amount of time people have to spend in line to gain access to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
wnypapers.com

DHS releases details for fully vaccinated, non-citizen travelers to enter us at land & ferry border crossings

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced non-citizen travelers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and have appropriate documentation will be permitted to enter the U.S. via land ports of entry (POE) and ferry terminals starting on Nov. 8. DHS said, “This shift eases long-standing restrictions on nonessential travel,...
U.S. POLITICS
crowdfundinsider.com

Tranglo Launches Mongolian Cross-Border Payment Corridor

Cross-border payment hub Tranglo has launched its new cross-border payment corridor to Mongolia. They said it will aim to improve the cross-border payment services there via a single connection to regional corridors and local partners. According to World Bank estimates, remittance inflows to Mongolia made up about 4.2 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2020.
ECONOMY
miltonindependent.com

This tiny house has a loft and is being rented out of Airbnb

This sweet little cottage is energy efficient, LEED certified dwelling with mountain views and trails nearby. The dwelling is about a hour away from Okemo and Stratton ski resorts. About:. Cost: $196 per night. Sleeping arrangements: 2bedrooms, 1with queen bed and 1 with king bed. Bathrooms: 1. Amenities:. hiking trails.
LIFESTYLE
The Drum

Shopee launches Shopee Hotel to prepare for influx of travellers as borders reopen

Singapore-based e-commerce platform Shopee has introduced Shopee Hotel to help users search, book, and get instant confirmation for hotel bookings. Shopee users in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines will be able to book hotels, resorts, homes, and apartments on Agoda and Booking.com on Shopee Hotel. They...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

United Airlines Announces It Is No Longer Flying to 11 U.S. Cities

In the latest of COVID-19 inconveniences, United Airlines has announced they will no longer travel to several United States cities. The decision comes as the airlines have seen diminished patronage within these cities and smaller communities following the pandemic. According to yahoo!, United Airlines plans to drop 11 U.S. cities...
LIFESTYLE

