Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is testing a subscription service that doesn't charge trading fees, the company said in a statement Wednesday. "Customers in the test group will have the ability to buy, sell, and convert digital currencies on the Coinbase platform without a Coinbase fee for each trade (spread fees still apply)," a Coinbase spokesperson said in a statement. "Right now we are still in early stages so everything about the future product experience will be shaped by the feedback we receive from our users."

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO