Asian Ladybugs and Hornets

Ellie Peterson, 11, drew a great elk tag and a great mule deer tag this year, her dad, Luke, told the Free Press last month. “We were not able to make it out for opening day but went out Monday [Oct. 11] along with Ellie’s three older brothers and her uncle Jake, a resident of Winchester. We got on some elk early in the morning and spent most of the day trying to get Ellie into a position to take a young rag horn bull, the largest of the small herd. Sadly we couldn’t put it together that day but with spirits high from the excitement of the day we made plans for day two. That Tuesday morning broke cold and clear and we were making our way into a glassing spot at first light along with uncle Jake and Ellie’s sister Lizzy. Only five minutes into our glassing, we spotted a herd of 40 elk that were about eight miles away, down canyon. Ellie didn’t let this deter her. We made a plan for how we would work our way into a position to get a shot on a bull. After two hours of hiking, we located the herd who had moved down canyon even further. After working our way to within shooting range we got into position to take the 6x6 herd bull. Ellie made a great shot and took down her first elk, a monster. After calling friends and family for help packing meat we got to work preparing the bull for the pack out — five mile hike up 4,500 vertical feet. We arrived back at the trucks right as the sun was setting, another adventure coming to an end. The memories will be remembered for generations. I’m proud of my daughter. Good job, Ellie!”

WINCHESTER, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO