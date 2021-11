A text or WhatsApp message from a “friend in need” asking for money or personal information could be a scammer, a new awareness campaign has warned.More than half (59%) of people have received a message-based scam in the last year or know someone who has, according to a new awareness drive launched by WhatsApp in partnership with National Trading Standards.The “Stop. Think. Call.” campaign aims to help educate people on how to protect themselves and their WhatsApp account from message-based scams.Message-based scams could include text messages as well as those received on WhatsApp.The messages are sent from the compromised accounts...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO