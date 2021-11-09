CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look at Eminem as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s BMF Show

By Aleia Woods
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the summer, news emerged that Eminem would be playing the role of White Boy Rick on 50 Cent's Starz drama BMF. Now, due to a recent glitch on the network's app, people are able to get a first look at Em on the show's seventh episode. In a...

rolling out

BMF member Bleau Davinchi warns 50 Cent to watch how he’s portrayed in series

50 Cent struck gold once again in the television arena with his new series “BMF” which premiered in September. The G-Unit boss is the executive producer of the Starz series which is based on the lives of drug kingpins and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose reign on the streets of Detroit and Atlanta as the heads of the Black Mafia Family made them over $250 million during their run.
AceShowbiz

Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees as He Releases New Song 'What a Life' Ft. Hit-Boy

On his new track, the 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper reflects on his ups and downs while living under the spotlight, including the time when he ' almost died twice.'. AceShowbiz - Big Sean has taken a bold step to celebrate the release of his new song, "What a Life" featuring Hit-Boy. When dropping the track, the "I Don't F**k With You" spitter shared some pictures of him being covered with 65,000 bees.
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
TVLine

50 Cent Lashes Out at Starz After BMF Episode Streams Early by Mistake

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is passionate about the shows he executive-produces.  The rapper-turned-EP took to Twitter and Instagram this weekend to decry Starz and its premature streaming of Episode 7 of BMF, because the Detroit-set crime drama was supposed to be on a week-long hiatus. On Monday, Starz released a statement saying a technical glitch was to blame for the early release, but didn’t say how many viewers actually watched before it was taken down. “The fan demand for BMF, and specifically this highly-anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable,” a network spokesperson said in a statement....
Vibe

50 Cent To Turn Snoop Dogg’s Real-Life Murder Case Into A TV Series

50 Cent continues to entrench himself in the television world, as the enterprising mogul has revealed plans to turn Snoop Dogg’s real-life murder case into a new TV series. The series will be based on Snoop and his former bodyguard Malik Scott’s high-profile trial for the 1993 murder of Philip Woldemariam for which Snoop and Scott were both acquitted of all charges due to self-defense claims in 1996. On Thursday morning (Nov. 11), Fif hopped on social media to share the news with fans. “I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv,” he wrote. “A moment...
Eminem
50 Cent
Meech
1051thebounce.com

50 Cent Slams Starz After Delaying ‘BMF’ Episode

50 Cent is not too happy at Starz for postponing the latest BMF episode and wants something done about it. 50 expressed his dislike about the network in a post for delaying the Sun (Nov. 7) episode of BMF. “Starz is a s— show, they better sell it fast. They put the f—— BMF show on, then took it down. what network does s— like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore,” he added.
Maxim

Eminem Looks Unrecognizable in Scene From 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ TV Series

Eminem plays legendary teenage drug dealer White Boy Rick—and you’ve never seen the rapper look quite like this…. Since starring in his classic 2002 biopic 8 Mile, Eminem’s movie and TV appearances have been few and far between. He’s had cameos in Funny People (2009) Entourage (2010) and The Interview (2014). And now, the latest entrant to Em’s on-screen canon comes by way of a cameo in his old friend 50 Cent‘s new Starz series, BMF (Black Mafia Family).
cartermatt.com

BMF season 1: Starz cites ‘glitch’ for episode 7 leak; 50 Cent speaks out

Just over 24 hours after BMF season 1 episode 7 was accidentally made available online, Starz is finally speaking out. We don’t think that anything they are saying will erase the frustration from executive producer 50 Cent, but their statement is now out there. Today (per TVLine), the network offered...
cosmicbook.news

The Expendables 4: First Look At 50 Cent

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson shows off a first look at himself in The Expendables 4 where he offers it's a must-see movie. The pics posted to Instagram show off the actor/rapper in front of a tank and pointing a gun. WAR what is it good for, absolutely nothing but n!66a’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Says Lil Durk Made Him Promise To Never Reveal Computer Meme Origin

Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn't the case.
TheWrap

‘Queens’ Review: ABC’s Rap Drama Brings Eve, Brandy and Some Sick New Beats

Back in May, Peacock premiered one of the funniest new television series of the year, “Girls5eva.” Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the sitcom centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit. One week after the show’s May premiere, ABC gave a series order to “Queens,” a drama centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit.
Billboard

Lil' Kim Says Nick Cannon Is Now Her Manager

The rapper revealed her current connection to Cannon in Complex's interview series "Hiking With Rappers," for which she joined host King Keraun on some Los Angeles trails, but spent more time chatting about her career in a golf cart. Lil' Kim at first insisted she jogs five miles and takes...
thesource.com

Big Sean Claims Kanye West Owes Him $6 Million

It seems that Kanye West may still owe Big Sean some money even though he may have left the G.O.O.D Music label. In a recent Drink Champs interview, Kanye West mentioned signing Big Sean as “the worst thing” he’s ever done. The Detroit rapper took to Twitter to fire back in a slew of tweets, he claimed that Ye owes him $6 million USD from his label deal. It began when Big Sean tweeted, “I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!!” seemingly responding to Ye’s interview. Fans instantly jumped in on the thread responding to the tweet by continuing to praise Big Sean and urging him to fire back at Ye. According to XXL one fan speculated that Kanye owes Sean at least $3 million USD for his masters, to which in a now-deleted Tweet, Sean replied, “Not 3, more like 6.”
