CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

That accident up ahead may get cleared sooner

By Name
kwos.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC – 17 — Multiple first responder agencies signed the Missouri Open Roads...

kwos.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Abc
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

I-Team: 5-Time Drunk Driver Who Killed Young Mom Driving Without Proof Of A License

DEDHAM (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles took William Foley Jr.’s driver’s license away for life because he was a five-time drunk driver who killed a woman in 2001. WBZ-TV’s I-Team found that hasn’t stopped Foley from driving. We confronted him outside his house in Dedham recently. The I-Team saw Foley driving on three different days. The 59-year-old lost his license after a crash in June 2001 that left Christine Griffiths, a young mom, dead. Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. In a...
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police Corporal Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Heroin From Evidence Room

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A State Trooper is facing numerous charges after being arrested, accused of stealing heroin from a police evidence room, and covering up the thefts. State Police say that Corporal Brian Rickard was charged Friday with crimes related to obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, tampering with records and evidence, theft, obstructing administration of law, and unlawful use of a computer. Police say Corporal Rickard is accused of stealing heroin from an evidence room, ingesting heroin while at work and at home, and covering up the thefts using a work computer. Corporal Rickard has been suspended without pay.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ lawyers shockingly throw blame at firefighters for victim’s death

The latest news to come out from Henry Ruggs III’s court case is a claim from his legal team. According to The Daily Beast’s AJ McDougall, the attorneys of the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, wrote in their court filing that the firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department may be at fault for the death of Tina Tintor, who died in her car after Ruggs crashed into it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kwos.com

Suspect is charged in downtown Columbia gun play

ABC – 17 — Prosecutors charged a man Monday in connection with a downtown Columbia shooting that happened over the weekend. Christopher Michael Sledd is charged with assault, unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officer sacked ‘without notice’ after pressuring girlfriend to lie about speeding ticket

The Metropolitan Police force has dismissed an officer without notice after he was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.Specialist firearms officer Richard Hammond was sentenced last month to 18 months in prison – suspended for two years – for asking his now ex-girlfriend to take responsibility for his speeding ticket.The 36-year-old, of West Kensington, was also told to do 250 hours unpaid work, and was told to pay a fine of £2,500 within three months.The Met Police has confirmed that Hammond has also lost his job.In the early morning on 26 August 2018, Hammond was driving home from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy