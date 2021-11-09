CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Dixie Needs A Home And Family. Dogs Just Make Life Better

By Baxter
 3 days ago
This week's adoptable pet is a fine specimen of a dog. Dixie is a Lab/ Retriever mix and would love to find a home and family for the holidays. I swear, life is just better with a dog. Say hello to Dixie! She came in to TCHS due to...

ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

