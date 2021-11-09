LEGO 40483 Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber Is Only Available With Purchase Of The Massive AT-AT Set

The Mandalorian took the internet by storm when it came out, and everyone was particularly charmed by a cute little character known as Baby Yoda. Every year, we scour the internet for some of the best Black Friday deals out there, and if you’re a fan of the hit TV show, we think we’ve found the perfect deal for you. Regardless of your age, we can all agree that building Lego sets is a fun exercise. This Black Friday, you can get a massive cute Baby Yoda Lego Set for only $64! At an original price of $80, you’re saving $16 for yourself that you can spend elsewhere — maybe even on some of the other Walmart Black Friday deals happening today.

