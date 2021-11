Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was ejected for shoving a player late in Monday's game. With 2:39 left to play in a 113-96 Nuggets victory over the Miami Heat, Jokić was fouled hard near midcourt, as Miami tried to stop the clock and send Denver to the line. Last season's Most Valuable Player took exception with the foul from Heat forward Markieff Morris, and after Morris had turned around and walked away, Jokić charged and lowered his shoulder and right forearm into Morris' back, sending Morris to the court.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO