DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 7-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Thursday. "I would say today we put the whole package together," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We've done it a couple of times now, but the picture should be getting clearer and clearer for our players that this is the way we have to play in order to have success.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO